We Drive Solar and MyWheels have announced plans to transform the Dutch city of Utrecht into the world's first municipality with a "neighborhood battery on wheels." The system will feature 25 Ioniq 5 vehicles equipped with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) tech from Hyundai Motor. Residents of Utrecht, the Netherlands, will have the opportunity to use shared cars as stationary batteries to store renewable energy when vehicles are not in use. Dutch companies We Drive Solar and MyWheels have said that the project will establish Utrecht as the world's first city to provide bidirectional energy services using ...

