Talenom Oyj: Talenom acquires Spanish accounting firms Sant Cugat Consulting and Gesgal Asesores

Talenom Plc, Press release 29 September 2023 at 11:00 EEST

Talenom acquires Spanish accounting firms Sant Cugat Consulting and Gesgal Asesores



Talenom Plc has agreed to acquire the entire share capital of two Spanish accounting firms Sant Cugat Consulting S.l. and Gesgal Asesores S.l. The companies will be transferred to Talenom on 1 October 2023. Sant Cugat Consulting operates north of Barcelona in the Sabadell area and in the town of Sant Cugat del Vallès. Gesgal Asesores operates in the Galicia area in A Coruña. Both companies provide accounting, payroll and advisory services mainly to SMEs.

The annual net sales transferred to Talenom from Sant Cugat Consulting is around EUR 1.3 million and from Gesgal Asesores EUR 0.5 million. Sant Cugat Consulting employs a total of 17 people and Gesgal Asesores five. The personnel will continue to work for Talenom. In the short term, the acquisitions will not have a significant impact on Talenom's financial position or future outlook.

Talenom combines software development with expertise in the accounting industry in a unique way. The aim of the company is to grow both organically and through acquisitions in Finland and in Europe.

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers' business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history has been strong - average annual net sales growth was around 17% in 2005-2022. Talenom's net sales were approximately EUR 102 million in 2022, and at the end of the year the company employed over 1,300 people in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/fi