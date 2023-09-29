Beam Global Launches 160 mph Wind-Rated EV ARC Sustainable EV Charging Infrastructure Products

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, today announced its third generation EV ARC product line of solar-powered EV charging systems with a wind rating upgraded to 160 mph. EV ARC infrastructure systems are designated by the federal General Services Administration (GSA) as disaster preparedness response and recovery products due to energy security and resiliency capabilities during grid outages and natural or man-made disasters.



Beam EV ARC systems are independently rated to withstand winds of 160 mph and can continue to operate in up to 9.5 feet of flooding. Each system generates, stores and delivers its own clean electricity and can be equipped with any quality brand EV charger, and an optional Emergency Power Panel which provides 120v and 240v outlets for use by first responders or other authorized users when utility power is not available. Earlier this year, EV ARC systems in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, which were in the direct path of Hurricane Idalia, continued to provide vital EV charging and emergency power throughout the storm.

"Beam's mission-driven culture goes beyond sustainable EV charging and energy storage to address the global problem of energy resilience faced by electric grids worldwide," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "We believe 25% of EV charging infrastructure should be off-grid and powered by locally generated and stored electricity so that we can ensure that we have redundant sources of fuel during the rapid transition to electrified transportation and growing threats from climate change and other externalities which can put our centralized grid infrastructure at risk. The United States has a Strategic Petroleum Reserve to ensure that we do not run out of diesel or gasoline. Now Beam Global's products are providing the beginnings of a Strategic Electric Reserve so that we have the same level of security as we transition to the electrification of everything."

According to Climate Central U.S. data analysis, about 83% of all reported power outages from 2000-2021 can be attributed to weather-related events, with the most recent decade from 2011-2021 experiencing 64% more major power outages than the previous decade, with an estimated $150B-$200B in costs to U.S. business every year.

GSA's Disaster Purchasing Program expands purchasing beyond federal agencies and allows state and local governments to buy directly from GSA Schedules to facilitate disaster preparation, response or major disaster recovery. Available now, the next gen Beam products can be purchased by local, state and federal agencies off GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the procurement process and ensures best pricing. Small, medium and large businesses can purchase the same disaster-rated products directly from Beam Global at BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

