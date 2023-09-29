Tecnoglass Inc.: Tecnoglass Announces Go to Market Strategy Milestone With Rebranding of ES Windows business to ES

Miami, Fl, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"), a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass for the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced a significant milestone for its ES Windows business. After decades of growth and success, ES Windows is embarking on a new journey, marked by the unveiling of its new corporate identity, transitioning from the former ES Windows brand to become ES.



This rebranding represents ES Windows's longstanding success and a strategic move to position the company for even greater achievements in the future. ES's new visual identity is designed to embody modernity, sleekness, and sophistication. The design reflects a forward-looking organization, poised to take on new challenges, markets and set new industry standards.

Alongside this fresh identity is the introduction of a powerful new tagline: "Imagine Extraordinary." This phrase encapsulates ES's dedication to providing extraordinary products that inspire and exceed customers' expectations.

One of the core strengths of ES has always been its dedicated and skilled employees. Under ES' leadership, the company has consistently created exceptional products that have solidified ES as one of the world's top window companies.

"As we unveil our new logo and brand, we're celebrating more than 40 years of history and success that has brought us here," said Jose Manuel Daes, CEO of ES. "This rebranding signifies our commitment to quality, innovation, and the continuous pursuit of delivering extraordinary products to our customers and the world. Our journey is just beginning, and the future holds remarkable opportunities for continued growth and innovation."

The new ES branding can be seen across the Company's different platforms, including the Company's website, brochures, print and digital advertisements, as well as commercials. The Company encourages you to watch its latest corporate video at https://www.youtube.com/@tecnoglass-eswindows6625.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass serving the multi-family, single-family, and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company's 5.6 million square foot, vertically integrated, and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provide efficient access to nearly 1,000 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for 96% of total revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.

About ES

ES is a leading company in the design and manufacture of windows, facades, and architectural systems that incorporate aluminum and glass profiles for the residential and commercial construction industries.

With more than 40 years of experience, ES specializes in providing solutions for the most complex projects, including high thermal performance and hurricane resistant systems, responding efficiently to the request of architects and developers. As a window and door manufacturer, ES develops a variety of products, such as windows, window walls, curtain walls, storefronts, doors, railings, and interiors for residential, high-rise, and commercial projects.

For more information, please visit www.eswindows.com www.tecnoglass.com

Investor Relations:

Santiago Giraldo

CFO

305-503-9062

investorrelations@tecnoglass.com

Media Inquiries:

Amanda Gonzalez

Communications and PR Manager

Amanda.gonzalez@tecnoglass.com