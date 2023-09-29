Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Letter Regarding Regaining Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Requirement

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings ("Kaixin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced the receipt of a notification letter dated September 28, 2023 from the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq"), notifying Kaixin that, the Nasdaq Staff has determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from September 15 through September 28, 2023, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).



Kaixin Auto Holdings is a leading new energy vehicle manufacturer in China, equipped with professional teams with rich experience in R&D, production, and marketing, and production facilities with the capacity of stamping, welding, painting, and assembly operations. Kaixin produces multiple electric passenger and logistics vehicle models. The Company is committed to building up a competitive international market position that integrates online and offline presence and diversified business operations. Leveraging the expertise of its professional teams and driven by the inspiration for innovation and sustainability, Kaixin aims to contribute to achieving the goals of "peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality".

