SalMar ASA: SalMar - Notice of extraordinary general meeting regarding capital reduction following completion of intra-group merger

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 18 September 2023 regarding the planned intra-group merger between SalMar ASA ("SalMar") and its wholly owned subsidiary NTS AS ("NTS") with the former as the acquiring company. NTS currently owns 13,691,960 shares in SalMar that upon completion of the intra-group merger will be transferred to SalMar.

To facilitate a better capital structure in the SalMar group the board of directors of SalMar has resolved to propose for the general meeting that SalMar's share capital is reduced by NOK 3,275,000 from NOK 36,284,730 to NOK 33,009,730 by deletion of 13,100,000 own shares, conditional on completion of the intra-group merger with NTS.

The board of directors of SalMar has accordingly resolved to call for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 23 October 2023 at 13:00 (Norwegian time). The meeting will be held virtually through the general meeting portal administrated by Euronext Securities Oslo

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.