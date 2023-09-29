Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MR2G | ISIN: NO0010310956 | Ticker-Symbol: JEP
Tradegate
29.09.23
14:52 Uhr
48,260 Euro
+0,820
+1,73 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
SALMAR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALMAR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,97048,30015:51
48,13048,14015:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2023 | 13:06
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SalMar ASA: SalMar - Notice of extraordinary general meeting regarding capital reduction following completion of intra-group merger

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 18 September 2023 regarding the planned intra-group merger between SalMar ASA ("SalMar") and its wholly owned subsidiary NTS AS ("NTS") with the former as the acquiring company. NTS currently owns 13,691,960 shares in SalMar that upon completion of the intra-group merger will be transferred to SalMar.

To facilitate a better capital structure in the SalMar group the board of directors of SalMar has resolved to propose for the general meeting that SalMar's share capital is reduced by NOK 3,275,000 from NOK 36,284,730 to NOK 33,009,730 by deletion of 13,100,000 own shares, conditional on completion of the intra-group merger with NTS.

The board of directors of SalMar has accordingly resolved to call for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 23 October 2023 at 13:00 (Norwegian time). The meeting will be held virtually through the general meeting portal administrated by Euronext Securities Oslo

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.