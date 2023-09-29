Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) ("QeM" or the "Company") reports that the Company has been featured in an article entitled "Quantum-based Entropy as a Service: The Future of Cybersecurity" in today's edition of the National Post in the special interest section.

The article underscores the paramount significance of randomness as a foundational cornerstone in contemporary digital encryption. The integrity of cybersecurity hinges on the caliber of the random numbers employed to initialize encryption keys. Put simply, the greater the randomness inherent in these numbers, the more impregnable the cryptographic framework becomes. Regrettably, a multitude of present-day systems rely on pseudo-random number generators that exhibit determinism and thus lack genuine randomness. While breaching the most sophisticated cryptographic systems with today's top-tier computers remains an exceedingly intricate endeavor, the imminent advent of quantum computing promises to effortlessly compromise any encryption key.

The article also underlines how "Entropy as a Service" (EaaS) introduces a revolutionary concept, wherein QeM uses its highly performant QRNG to furnish readily available entropy via a cloud-based network. In this context, entropy denotes the extent of randomness or uncertainty within a system, a pivotal component in cryptography where random numbers are the bedrock for cryptographic key generation. EaaS assumes a pivotal role in fortifying secure cloud-based platforms.

The cloud-based platform market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth, with a forecasted value of US $580 billion in 2023, projected to soar to US $1,240 billion by 2027, boasting a robust compound annual growth rate of 15%. This widespread adoption is being fueled by businesses of all sizes and across diverse industries, enticed by the promise of lowering operational and capital expenditures, while concurrently elevating productivity, operational agility, collaboration, and granting access to cutting-edge technologies. Furthermore, it transcends geographical barriers, fostering global connectivity and efficiency. However, amidst this surge in adoption, concerns about data security and privacy loom large. Cloud-based solutions face common security vulnerabilities, including inadequate access control, data breaches, insecure APIs, and misconfigurations, necessitating vigilant assessment and safeguarding measures to ensure the safe and responsible adoption of these transformative platforms.

Francis Bellido, CEO of QeM added: "Our EaaS technology is especially suited for fortifying cloud-based platforms. An exemplary instance of this is our inaugural commercialization partnership with GreyBox's Digital Therapeutics (DTx) platform, within the burgeoning realm of telemedicine. However, this represents only the initial phase of our potential, as substantial opportunities thrive across a multitude of economic domains, encompassing finance, military, telecommunications, IoT, and numerous others."

A copy of the article can be found at this link:

https://www.innovatingcanada.ca/technology/cybersecurity/quantum-based-entropy-as-a-service-the-future-of-cybersecurity/

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

