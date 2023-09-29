Skimlinks, a Taboola Company, Announces Winners of the Commerce Awards for Publishers 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / Skimlinks, a Taboola company, is delighted to announce the winners of the sixth annual Commerce Awards for Publishers (CAPS) 2023. Unveiled last night at the ceremony, awards were handed out across Skimlinks' roster of 18 categories.

The awards' winners were chosen by an esteemed jury panel, entrusted with recognizing excellence in this dynamic domain. The jury represents the major affiliate networks AWIN, Rakuten, CJ and Partnerize, and leading industry media publication Adweek.

Alongside longtime entrants such as Condé Nast and Hearst, this year's winners include some first-time winners such as The Wall Street Journal and ABC.

"The CAPS keeps getting bigger and better," said Bill Glass, Connexity, A Taboola Company CEO. "The CAPS celebrates our collective efforts in transforming commerce content into a powerhouse revenue stream for publishers. With Taboola support, we're accelerating advancements to the Skimlinks platform in more real-time reporting and additional features to the Product Key, which is our industry-leading solution for real-time access to product data."

New categories such as Best Social Impact Campaign, Best Pets Article, and Best Timely Article help to illustrate the continuous expansion of the CAPS' recognition across the publishing industry and its ever-changing trends.

It is our pleasure to announce the Winners of The CAPS 2023:

Award Category Winner Best Beauty Article Hearst Magazines, Town & Country Best Black Friday Article The Knot Worldwide, The Bump Best Evergreen Article Wall Street Journal Best Holiday Campaign VICE Media Best Bedding/Mattress Article Conde Nast, Architectural Digest Best Streaming Article Advance Digital, Oregon Live Best Technology Article Reviewed Best Special Occasion Article The Knot Worldwide Best Travel Article PureWow Best Kids and Parenting Article Everyday Health Group, WhatToExpect Best Social Impact Campaign New York Post Best Timely Article Advance Digital, NJ.com Best Pets Article Trusted Media Brands, Reader's Digest Best Health and Wellness Article Katie Couric Media Best Global Strategy Yahoo APAC Best Newcomer Consumer Reports Fastest Growing Publisher ABC Industry Champion Award Liz Kiernan, Yahoo

