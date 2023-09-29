Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023
ACCESSWIRE
29.09.2023 | 15:02
97 Leser
Skimlinks, a Taboola Company, Announces Winners of the Commerce Awards for Publishers 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / Skimlinks, a Taboola company, is delighted to announce the winners of the sixth annual Commerce Awards for Publishers (CAPS) 2023. Unveiled last night at the ceremony, awards were handed out across Skimlinks' roster of 18 categories.

The awards' winners were chosen by an esteemed jury panel, entrusted with recognizing excellence in this dynamic domain. The jury represents the major affiliate networks AWIN, Rakuten, CJ and Partnerize, and leading industry media publication Adweek.

Alongside longtime entrants such as Condé Nast and Hearst, this year's winners include some first-time winners such as The Wall Street Journal and ABC.

"The CAPS keeps getting bigger and better," said Bill Glass, Connexity, A Taboola Company CEO. "The CAPS celebrates our collective efforts in transforming commerce content into a powerhouse revenue stream for publishers. With Taboola support, we're accelerating advancements to the Skimlinks platform in more real-time reporting and additional features to the Product Key, which is our industry-leading solution for real-time access to product data."

New categories such as Best Social Impact Campaign, Best Pets Article, and Best Timely Article help to illustrate the continuous expansion of the CAPS' recognition across the publishing industry and its ever-changing trends.

It is our pleasure to announce the Winners of The CAPS 2023:

Award CategoryWinner
Best Beauty ArticleHearst Magazines, Town & Country
Best Black Friday ArticleThe Knot Worldwide, The Bump
Best Evergreen ArticleWall Street Journal
Best Holiday CampaignVICE Media
Best Bedding/Mattress ArticleConde Nast, Architectural Digest
Best Streaming ArticleAdvance Digital, Oregon Live
Best Technology ArticleReviewed
Best Special Occasion ArticleThe Knot Worldwide
Best Travel ArticlePureWow
Best Kids and Parenting ArticleEveryday Health Group, WhatToExpect
Best Social Impact CampaignNew York Post
Best Timely ArticleAdvance Digital, NJ.com
Best Pets ArticleTrusted Media Brands, Reader's Digest
Best Health and Wellness ArticleKatie Couric Media
Best Global StrategyYahoo APAC
Best NewcomerConsumer Reports
Fastest Growing PublisherABC
Industry Champion AwardLiz Kiernan, Yahoo

Contact Information

Angus Quinn
Head of Communications
press@connexity.com

SOURCE: Skimlinks, a Taboola Company

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788356/skimlinks-a-taboola-company-announces-winners-of-the-commerce-awards-for-publishers-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
