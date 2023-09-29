Sharps Technology, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, and American Resources Corp. Interviews to Air on the RedChip Money Report on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS), Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) and American Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:AREC) on The RedChip Money Report®, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, September 30, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Sharps Technology: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/stss_access

Reviva Pharmaceuticals: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/rvph_access

American Resources Corp: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/arec_access

About The RedChip Money Report®

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Sharps Technology, Inc.

Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company's product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities, that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features. Sharps also offers products that are designed with specialized copolymer technology to support the prefillable syringe market segment. The Company has a manufacturing facility in Hungary and has partnered with Nephron Pharmaceuticals to expand its manufacturing capacity in the U.S. For additional information, please visit www.sharpstechnology.com.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Reviva is a late-stage pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva's current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system, inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva's pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, RP5063 (brilaroxazine) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both RP5063 and RP1208 in the United States (U.S.), Europe, and several other countries.

About American Resources Corp.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit www.americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

