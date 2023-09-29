Dragonfly Energy: Nevada Is The Next Big Frontier For Lithium-Ion Batteries And U.S. Energy Independence

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / The development of a strong battery sector in the United States is crucial for the country to become more energy-independent, especially as renewable energy production continues to ramp up across various sectors. Nevada's abundant lithium resources, particularly in the Clayton Valley area, make it a prime candidate for bolstering the domestic battery industry. Lithium is a crucial component in the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage and electronic devices. By developing this sector, the United States can reduce its reliance on foreign sources of lithium and battery manufacturing.

Nevada-based Dragonfly Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) is a leading manufacturer of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries that is helping to develop a strong battery supply chain in the U.S. The company designs and assembles its batteries in the United States and is driving research and development initiatives for its non-toxic deep-cycle Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries. Their batteries are replacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of markets, including RVs, marine vessels, residential off-grid and backup storage and industrial applications. The company has also been successful in patenting a wide range of its technology. Thus far, Dragonfly Energy has over 85 patents filed and pending based on battery pack design, cell manufacturing, battery communication technology and more

One of the driving factors behind the need for a robust battery sector is the global growth of the electric vehicle market. The increasing demand for EVs, driven by environmental concerns and a shift towards sustainable transportation, necessitates a steady supply of lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are the primary energy storage technology used in EVs. By developing a strong domestic battery sector, the United States can ensure a consistent supply of batteries for the growing EV market, reducing dependence on imports and bolstering economic growth.

Along with EVs, a strong battery sector is essential for energy storage systems. These systems store excess energy generated from renewable sources like solar and wind power for use during periods of high demand or when renewable energy production is low. Lithium batteries are commonly used in these storage systems.

The growth of the lithium battery industry also has the potential to create significant job opportunities. The establishment of battery manufacturing facilities and research and development centers as well as increased activity in related sectors would provide employment opportunities to a diverse range of individuals. This growth can have positive economic impacts not just on the lithium-rich state of Nevada but also on the surrounding communities, boosting local economies and providing stable employment options.

However, despite there being a big need for such a presence, it has to be supported and, in many ways, encouraged by the government. By providing a favorable environment for the industry to thrive, the government can facilitate the growth of a strong domestic battery sector, contributing to both economic growth and the transition to cleaner energy. In April, President Biden and the Environmental Protection Agency outlined plans to ensure that two-thirds of new passenger cars and a quarter of new heavy trucks sold in the U.S. are all-electric by 2032 . This proposal would help support the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that was passed in November 2021. While it's clear that there is support for the electrification of American cars, legislators are now tasked with how to best achieve that goal.

Companies like Dragonfly Energy are instrumental. The company has established its ability to sit at the nexus of energy technology between solid-state Li-ion cells, conventional Li-ion battery manufacturers, vertically integrated energy and technology-focused energy storage. While companies like ESS Tech, Microvast, or even Tesla focus on one main sector of energy technology, Dragonfly has diversified its product line to meet a variety of energy needs. In advancement of its mission, the company has also joined the Battery Materials & Technology Coalition (BMTC) which is focused on ensuring governments and private industries have secure supply chains that electrify the economy.

Additionally, Dragonfly Energy, a major player in Nevada's advanced battery industry, has been granted a seat on the board of directors of the Nevada Battery Coalition (NBC) , joining other energy industry leaders like Panasonic Energy (a subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corp. Ioneer, Aqua Metals, Lithium Americas, and Comstock Inc. NBC is committed to unleashing the full potential of the lithium battery supply chain in Nevada, positioning the state as a major battery center in North America.

As an industry leader in Nevada's growing advanced battery sector, Dragonfly Energy's inclusion in the NBC elevates the state's position in the industry. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto supports the formation of the NBC, recognizing the crucial role the state's abundant lithium resources can play in spurring economic growth and driving the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future. With Dragonfly Energy and other leading industry players working together, Nevada is poised to become a major hub for renewable energy and lithium-ion batteries, which will have significant positive impacts on the state's economy, energy security, and overall environmental sustainability.

