Lithium Corporation Core Drilling Commences at Fish Lake Valley

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American mineral exploration company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, is pleased to advise investors the Company's contractor Layne Drilling has installed a rig and commenced core drilling on-site at Lithium Corp.'s Fish Lake Valley prospect in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Morella Corporation (ASX:1MC),(OTCQB:ALTAF), optionee on the prospect, is conducting the drilling program as part of their bid to earn an initial 60% interest in the property.

Damage to local roads and infrastructure by Hurricane Hilary made the timing of the rig's availability highly fortuitous, as it would have been imprudent to start work much earlier. Two Phase One core holes are slated to be drilled to a depth of 1200' (366 meters). For details regarding the program, please see the Company's press release dated September 7th, 2023: https://lithiumcorporation.com/lithium-corporation-drilling-commences-at-fish-lake-valley/

Learn more about Lithium Corporation's complete portfolio of lithium, graphite, rare earth elements and titanium prospects: https://lithiumcorporation.com/projects/

About Lithium Corporation

Nevada based mineral exploration company, Lithium Corporation is one of a handful of Project Generators in the critical minerals space in North America. The Company's dual operational focuses cover exploration activities on several lithium prospects in Nevada, USA, as well as titanium/rare earth elements & graphite properties in British Columbia, Canada. Lithium Corporation generates value by identifying and acquiring promising mineral properties and performing early-stage exploration activities. Optionees or partners are attracted to the prospects and engaged to perform additional exploration work with the goal of earning an interest in future production. Lithium Corp. leverages its substantial exploration expertise to continually expand the Company's portfolio of energy metals properties thus maintaining a dynamic portfolio of new prospects while partnerships move existing ones toward production.

Lithium Corp. has maintained a strategic alliance with Morella Corporation (the Company's single largest shareholder) for the past nine years and, apart from the Fish Lake Valley agreement, also has a formal agreement with Morella covering earn-ins on the Company's North Big Smoky lithium-in-brine prospect in Nye County, Nevada.



Contact Info

Tom Lewis, CEO

775-410-5287

info@lithiumcorporation.com

About Morella Corporation

Morella is an exploration and resource development company focused on lithium and battery minerals. Morella is currently engaged in exploration, resource definition and development activities with projects strategically located in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions in both Australia and the United States. Morella will secure and develop lithium raw materials to support the surging demand for battery minerals, critical in enabling the global transition to green energy.

Contact Info

James Brown, Managing Director

info@morellacorp.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lithium Corporation (OTC-LTUM) 1031 Railroad St. Ste 102B Elko NV 89801 (775) 410-5287 www.lithiumcorporation.com

