A Spanish research group says air flux variations over different parts of solar plants could also lead to mismatch losses. Past. studies have only looked at the benefits of high wind speed on PV arrays, which enhances module cooling. New research from Spain's University of Alcala reveals that higher wind speeds can result in mismatch and power yield losses in solar power plants. In "Energy losses in photovoltaic generators due to wind patterns," recently published in Communications Engineering, the researchers challenge the conventional belief that increased wind speed benefits ground-mounted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...