The "Consumer Batteries Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Consumer Batteries Market to Reach $60.3 Billion by 2030

The global consumer batteries market, valued at US$45.1 Billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth, projected to reach US$60.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.7% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

This comprehensive report offers insights into this market, covering geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It provides independent assessments of annual sales figures and CAGR percentages, offering a 16-year perspective from 2014, 2023, to 2030.

The report delves into various battery chemistries, including primary alkaline, primary zinc carbon, primary lithium, secondary lithium-ion, secondary nickel metal hydride, and other battery chemistries. Among these segments, primary alkaline is anticipated to achieve a 2.4% CAGR, reaching US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period, while primary zinc carbon is estimated to grow at a 0.3% CAGR over the next 8 years.

In 2022, the U.S. consumer batteries market is valued at US$8.7 Billion, with China, the second-largest economy globally, projected to reach US$15.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Japan and Canada are also noteworthy geographic markets, expected to grow at 2.1% and 3.1%, respectively, between 2022 and 2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to achieve a 3.3% CAGR.

Furthermore, the report includes a competitive analysis of key market players such as Battery Technology Inc., BYD Company Ltd., and Panasonic Corp., providing valuable insights for businesses and investors in the consumer batteries industry.

What's New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Battery: An Introduction

Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot

Major Applications in Conjunction with Historical Developments

Consumer Batteries: Designed to Power Small, Portable Devices

Widely Used Consumer Batteries by Size: A Snapshot

A Brief Overview of Key Consumer Battery Types by Chemistry

Primary Alkaline Batteries

Primary Zinc Carbon (Zn-C) Batteries

Primary Lithium Batteries

Secondary Lithium Ion Batteries

A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion Batteries

Li-Ion vs Ni-MH vs Ni-Cd: Key Technical Aspects

Secondary Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Batteries

Other Types

Consumer Batteries: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

World Consumer Batteries Market (2019 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Consumer Batteries Market Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Canada, Japan, and USA

Emerging Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities

Market Dynamics Influenced by Economic Scenario

Real GDP Growth Rates in by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Consumer Batteries Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Hearing Aid Battery Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019

Key Industry Activities (2017-2019)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Healthy Trajectory across Key Product Categories Sustains Progressive Growth in Consumer Batteries Market

Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2024

Smartphones

Milestones in Mobile Phone Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 2025

Average Battery Life of Select Latest Smartphone Models

Tablet PCs

Worldwide Unit Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Laptop PCs

Milestones in Laptop Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Worldwide Unit Shipments of Laptops (in Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Bluetooth Wireless Consumer Electronic Accessories

Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class

Wearables

Recent Advancements in Wearable Device Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Consumer Drones

Recent Advancements in Consumer Drone Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Consumer Batteries

Expanding Internet User Base Consumer Appetite for Digital Media: Key Traits of Modern Digital World

Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Social Media and Social Networking

Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social Network Sites (H1 2019)

Online Video Gaming

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Smart Home and Home Automation Instigate New Line of Opportunities

SEGMENTAL PERSPECTIVE

Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Emerges as Major Product Category within the Consumer Batteries Market

Bright Prospects Ahead for Consumer Li-Ion Battery Market

World Lithium-Ion Battery Market by End-Use Market (2019 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace Defense, Marine, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses

World Consumer Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others

Declining Trend in Battery Prices Amplifies Demand Growth

Li-ion Battery Price Outlook: Prices in $/kWh for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025

Raw Material Dynamics Favor Progressive Momentum

Lithium Content (in Gram) in Consumer Batteries by Battery Type

Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh) by Cost Component

Cathode Active Materials in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing by Material (2019 2025): Percentage Volume Breakdown for LFP, LiCoO2, LMO, NCA, and NMC

Anodes (Carbon) in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing (2019): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Carbon Material

Li-Ion Battery: Leading Materials Suppliers

Global Li-ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Leading Manufacturers (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier

Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Electrolyte (2019): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Supplier

Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Separator (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier

Insight into Reserves Supply of Lithium, the Key Raw Material

Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Select Countries

Global Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by Country for 2017 and 2018

Increased R&D Investments Spur Market Momentum

Addressing Challenges: Need of the Hour

Need to Resolve Flaws in Lithium-ion Batteries

Issues Impeding Growth

Alkaline: Major Primary Consumer Battery Type

Stable Growth on the Cards for Alkaline Batteries Market

Zinc-Carbon Battery Segment Continues to Sustain Demand

Primary Lithium Batteries Exhibit Faster Growth

Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH): A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications

World NiMH Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cordless Phones, General Electronics, HEV, and Others

Fading Demand for NiCd Batteries

World NiCd Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power Tools, Security Lighting, Toys and Others

Zinc Air Batteries: An Insight

Aluminum-Air Batteries Seek Opportunities

Lithium Polymer Battery Emerge as New High Growth Variant

Futuristic Battery Technology Trends Augur Well for Market Expansion

Pre-Charged Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries Enthuse Consumers

Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention

New Generation Smart Power Batteries Emerge in the Market

Longer Lasting Batteries Come to the Fore

Eco-Friendly Green Batteries: The New Flavor

Product Innovations Advancements Widen Business Prospects for Consumer Batteries Market

Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations Advancements

Manufacturing Process Improvements Strengthen R&D Programs

Nanotechnology Steps In to Create a Difference in the Battery Making

Continued Efforts to Develop Advanced Li-ion Batteries with High Density, Low Footprint, and Quick Charge Features

Carbon Electrodes Aid in Development of High Performance Batteries

New Approach for Manufacturing Semisolid Li-ion Battery

Innovative Battery Technology from Amprius

Gbatteries BatteryBox with 50Whr Backup Capacity

Li-ion Battery with Lithium Borohydride Designed in Japan

Wearables Amplify the Need for Consumer Battery Innovations

Inbuilt Power Sources for Wearable Devices to Transform Existing Approaches

Infusion of New Materials Augments Battery Improvements

A Note on World Battery Materials Market

World Battery Materials Market by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Material Demand for North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Select Consumer Battery Innovations and Launches

Battery Recycling Market Exhibiting Stable Growth

Favorable Demographic Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 2050)

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region: 2017, 2025 2030

Rising Living Standards

Issues Challenges

Development of Energy-Dense, Affordable Consumer Battery Remains Elusive

Constraints and Challenges on the Path of Innovations

Competition from Emerging Battery Technologies

Portable Fuel Cell Batteries

Biofuel Cell

Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB)

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Declining Margins

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Battery Technology Inc. (USA)

BYD Company Ltd. (China)

Duracell Inc. (USA)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)

E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Taiwan)

FDK Corporation (Japan)

GPB International Limited (Hong Kong)

Highpower International Inc. (China)

Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Ultralife Corporation (USA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqhwnz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230929329463/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900