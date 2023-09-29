Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Aino Health AB (publ) is updated (509/23)

On May 16, 2023, the shares in Aino Health AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. Today, September 29, 2023, Norberg & Partner Sustainable Group AB (publ) disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Aino Health AB (publ) (AINO, ISIN code SE0009242555, order book ID 130478). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB