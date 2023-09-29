Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2023 | 15:59
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Aino Health AB (publ) is updated (509/23)

On May 16, 2023, the shares in Aino Health AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the Company's financial position. 



Today, September 29, 2023, Norberg & Partner Sustainable Group AB (publ)
disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company. 



The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Aino Health AB (publ) (AINO, ISIN code
SE0009242555, order book ID 130478). 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
