29.09.2023 | 16:01
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Audited Final Results for year ended 31 March 2023

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Audited Final Results for year ended 31 March 2023 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: Audited Final Results for year ended 31 March 2023 
29-Sep-2023 / 14:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
29 September 2023 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
Audited Final Results for year ended 31 March 2023 
 
Chairman's Statement 
 
I hereby present the financial results for the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023. The Company is an active 
investor primarily in junior natural resources companies but also in other sectors especially where the Company is able 
to secure an early-stage low valuation entry point. 
 
The Company made a loss for the year of GBP367,810, and a profit of GBP118,905 in the prior year. The Company will not be 
paying a dividend for the foreseeable future (2022: GBPNil) as we seek to reinvest all profits in opportunities with the 
potential for significant capital growth. 
 
Cash and cash equivalents as at the year end of 31 March 2023 were GBP21,928 (2022: GBP36,008). 
 
We have continued to build and nurture our investment portfolio and we are generally pleased with performance, 
particularly in light of very difficult market conditions in the space in which we operate. 
 
We remain excited about the potential listing on NASDAQ of Elephant Oil Corp at a price of USD4-USD5 per share where we 
hold 659,091 shares and Mosi Copper Limited, an Africa-focused copper exploration company where we are a founder 
shareholder and which plans to float on a stock exchange when markets permit. In addition, Pilar Gold Inc plans to 
seek a listing in the near term and we are due to also become a shareholder in Laiva Gold Inc. 
 
We now hold stakes in the following entities: 
 
   -- Aqru plc (AQUIS: AQRU) 
   -- Elephant Oil Corp 
   -- Impact Oil & Gas Limited 
   -- Mafula Energy Limited 
   -- MedGold Resources Corp (TSXV:MED) 
   -- Minergy Limited (Botswana SX) 
   -- Mosi Copper Limited 
   -- New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited (trading as T5) 
   -- NFT Investments plc (AQUIS:NFT) 
   -- Pilar Gold Inc 
   -- Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV:RYR) 
   -- Trigon Metals Inc (TSXV:TM) 
   -- D3 Energy 
   -- Rift Resources Limited 
   -- Unicorn Mineral Resources Limited 
 
The Board of Directors will continue to introduce further equity positions to the Company to enable additional 
diversification of the portfolio. 
 
Brian Rowbotham 
Non-Executive Chairman 
 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 020 7264 4546 
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
Daniel Ingram Tel: 020 3981 4178 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023 
Notes                                               2023      2022 
                                                 GBP        GBP 
Continuing Operations 
 
Revenue                                              -        - 
 
Operating expenses                                        (78,206)    (65,878) 
Other loss - sale of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss account        (62,462)    (17,831) 
 
Foreign exchange loss on available-for-sale financial assets                   (30,108)    - 
Movement in fair value of financial assets through profit 
                                                 (197,063)    202,614 
and loss 
 
OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT                                      (367,839)    118,905 
 
Finance income                                          28       - 
 
(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX                                  (367,811)    118,905 
 
Income tax                                            -        - 
 
 
(LOSS)/PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX                                  (367,811)    118,905 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Other Comprehensive Income 
 
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss                   -        - 
 
 
Fair value change in value on available-for-sale financial assets                 -        -

Total Comprehensive (loss)/income for the year (367,811) 118,905 

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023 
 
            Issued capital  Share premium    Other reserves  Retained earnings  Total equity 
            GBP         GBP          GBP         GBP          GBP 
Balance at 1 April 2023 173,602      1,174,631      115,600      (621,650)      842,183 
Loss for the year    -         -          -         (367,811)      (367,811) 
 
                 173,602    1,174,631       115,600     (989,460)       474,373 
 
 
 
            Issued capital    Share premium   Other reserves  Retained earnings Total equity 
            GBP          GBP         GBP         GBP         GBP 
Balance at 1 April 2022 173,602       1,174,631     115,600      (740,555)     723,278 
Profit for the year   -          -         -         118,905      118,905 
 
                 173,602      1,174,631      115,600 (621,650)          842,183 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 
AS AT 31 MARCH 2023 
                                           2023   2022 
                                           GBP     GBP 
ASSETS 
 
       NON-CURRENT ASSETS 
 
        Financial assets designated as fair value through profit or loss   385,171  389,529 
 
       CURRENT ASSETS 
 
        Financial assets designated as fair value through profit or loss   344,393  621,941 
        Trade and other receivables                     606    40,306 
        Cash and cash equivalents                      21,928  36,008 
 
                                           366,928  698,255 
 
       TOTAL ASSETS                              752,098  1,087,784 
 
 
EQUITY 
 
       ISSUED CAPITAL AND RESERVES 
 
        Issued share capital                         173,602  173,602 
        Share premium                            1,174,631 1,174,631 
        Reserves                               115,600  115,600 
        Retained loss                            (989,460) (621,650) 
 
        TOTAL EQUITY                             474,373  842,183 
 
CURRENT LIABILITIES 
 
       Trade and other payables                        277,225  245,601 
 
 
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES                             752,098  1,087,784 
 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023 
                                          2023   2022 
                                          GBP     GBP 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 
 
        Total operating loss /(profit)                   (367,810) 118,905 
 
       ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE TO PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS 
 
        Finance income                           28    - 
 
       ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS           (367,782) 118,905 
 
       INCREASE IN WORKING CAPITAL 
 
        Loss on disposal of financial assets held through 
                                          62,462  17,831 
        profit and loss 
        Foreign exchange loss                       30,108  - 
        Movement in fair value of financial assets through profit and loss 197,063  (202,614) 
        Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables         39,601  (14,714) 
        Increase in trade and other payables                32,065  34,436 
 
       INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN WORKING CAPITAL                361,298  (165,061) 
 
       CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                 (6,484)  (46,156) 
 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 
 
        Interest paid                           130    - 
        Purchases of financial assets through profit and loss       (70,025) (208,361) 
        Proceeds from disposal of financial assets through profit and loss 62,300  180,979 
 
       NET CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES               (7,596)  (27,382) 
 
       NET CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES               (14,080) (73,538) 
 
 
        Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 April              36,008  109,546 
 
 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS AT 31 MARCH 2023                   21,928  36,008

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: FR 
TIDM:      HRIP 
LEI Code:    213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  275010 
EQS News ID:  1738409 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1738409&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

