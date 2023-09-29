BAJsolar has finished building a 10 GW solar cell factory in eastern China. It has invested CNY 2.6 billion ($355.75 million) in the new facility. BAJsolar has commissioned a 10 GW solar cell factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province. The new facility will produce tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells. It announced the completion of the plant's construction earlier this month. The company said it is looking for opportunities at home and in foreign markets, including India and Turkey. It is also building a 26 GW cell factory in Jiangshan, Zhejiang province. BAJsolar, a unit of Suzhou-based ...

