Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) is pleased to announce it placed No. 30th on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.



Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Deveron earned its spot with three-year growth of 1307%.

"We are honored to once again make the Globe and Mail's ranking of Canada's top growing companies. This marks the third consecutive year in which we not only secured a spot on the list but also finished in the top 50," said David MacMillan, President, and CEO of Deveron Corp. "This remarkable growth can be attributed solely to the passion and dedication of our team, who are deeply committed to building the world's soil bank, to help our clients increase yields and reduce costs. In today's climate of escalating macroeconomic and social pressures, agricultural stakeholders, from individual growers to large CPG enterprises, require impartial data to enhance their operations, monitor supply chains, and achieve their ESG objectives. Deveron's network of soil labs and technicians provides one of the only independent, fully integrated, and scalable soil data solution available to clients of all sizes to help them meet their goals."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

About Deveron: Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs, and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide and other farm inputs better. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drone, that build a basis of our best-in-class data layers. Our focus is the US and Canada where 1 billion acres are actively farmed annually.

