Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $5.6 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement Priced at the Market Under Nasdaq Rules for Sharps Technology, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $5.6 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement Priced at the Market Under Nasdaq Rules for Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS).

About Sharps Technology, Inc.

Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company's product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities, that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features. Sharps also offers products that are designed with specialized copolymer technology to support the prefillable syringe market segment. The Company has a manufacturing facility in Hungary and has partnered with Nephron Pharmaceuticals to expand its manufacturing capacity in the U.S.

For more information, please visit: https://sharpstechnology.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788737/aegis-capital-corp-acted-as-exclusive-placement-agent-on-a-56-million-registered-direct-private-placement-priced-at-the-market-under-nasdaq-rules-for-sharps-technology-inc-nasdaq-stss

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
