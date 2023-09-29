Aiming to redefine San Francisco's community landscape, the newly established philanthropic venue is set to open its doors in early December.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - Leon Event Hall, a newly established venue in the city's Excelsior district, will open its doors December 2023 in a lavish Opening Grand Exhibition.

Leon Event Hall to Open Doors in December 2023



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/182341_9fc48f59d4dc89c3_001full.jpg

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/182341_9fc48f59d4dc89c3_001full.jpg

The two-day event will highlight the venue's dedication to the arts and officially mark the launch of its operations and engagement with the local artistic community.

"A beacon of art in the heart of the city, Leon Event Hall is set to redefine the landscape of community spaces in San Francisco," venue founder Samaneh Tahbazof says.

Fostering Creativity and Community

With an unwavering commitment to art and community, Leon Event Hall stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Tahbazof Family's love of San Francisco. The venue specializes in hosting non- profits and artists, strengthening the city's ties to the artistic and philanthropic community.

Founded by Samaneh and Siavash Tahbazof, visionary philanthropists with deep roots in the city, the new hall embodies their passion for supporting the arts and uplifting the artistic community.

"Leon Event Hall is more than just a venue," Ms. Tahbazof explains. "It's a platform for forging connections, nurturing creativity, and celebrating the city's rich diversity."

According to Ms. Tahbazof, the event hall seeks to create a space where art can flourish, communities unite, and positive change takes root. Centrally located in the city's Excelsior district, this venue hopes to become a great landmark in San Francisco.

"It's also a tribute to the Excelsior district's vibrant history and our family's longstanding commitment to philanthropy," she says. "We believe in the power of art to inspire, connect, and transform."

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/182341_9fc48f59d4dc89c3_002full.jpg

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/182341_9fc48f59d4dc89c3_002full.jpg

Next Generation of Memories

Leon Event Hall wants to pay homage to the location's rich history by fostering a new generation of memories and events that honor the past while inspiring the future.

"Leon Event Hall invites members of the local community - and their guests - to celebrate its mission of uniting art, community and philanthropy under one roof," Ms. Tahbazof says. The venue is set to be home to the next generation of up & coming artists, allowing them a space to express themselves without the burden of paying commissions to exhibit their art.

"By coming together," she adds, "we can weave a rich tapestry of creativity, connections and positive change."

In addition to its Opening Exhibition on December 2 and 3 of 2023, Leon Event Hall will also host a celebration of Yalda (the Winter Solstice), presented by Diaspora Arts Connection, on December 9.

For more information on these and other upcoming events, please visit https://www.leoneventhall.com/ or contact info@leoneventhall.com.

Contact:

Samaneh Tahbazof

info@leoneventhall.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182341