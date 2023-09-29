The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 29.09.2023.

Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 29.09.2023

.

ISIN Name

XS2305051018 GraniteShares Financial plc

XS2305050630 GraniteShares Financial plc

XS2305051521 GraniteShares Financial plc

