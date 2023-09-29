Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Director / PDMR Shareholdings

DJ Director / PDMR Shareholdings

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Director / PDMR Shareholdings 29-Sep-2023 / 15:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 September 2023 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholdings Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 29 September 2023 of the following share transactions with respect to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"). With respect to the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), the PDMRs have exercised their vested nil-cost share options granted to them. All PDMRs sold a proportion of the vested award to pay the tax liability arising upon exercise. Average Further Price per Shareholding Share Options Shares Shares price Date of Shares share Date of Shareholding percentage Name Position Option exercised sold retained per sale purchased purchased purchase / post post Scheme for tax share of /(sold) /(sold) sale transaction transaction sale (GBP) (GBP) (%) Total - I. Ian Weatherdon CFO 2014 1,190,379 561,444 628,935 1.010295 27-09-2023 - - - Weatherdon 0.30 LTIP 679,047* Total - G. Gabriel CCO 2014 532,835 251,313 281,522 1.010295 27-09-2023 1,121 1.013593 28-09-2023 Papineau-Legris 0.18 Papineau-Legris LTIP 400,000** Total - A. Alasdair CLO 2014 342,766 168,546 174,220 1.010295 27-09-2023 (84,091) 1.012428 28-09-2023 Robinson 0.07 Robinson LTIP 150,000**

* 50,112 common shares owned prior to transaction

** 117,357 common shares owned prior to transactions

*** 59,871 common shares owned prior to transactions

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Weatherdon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited a) type of instrument ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Identification code 1. Exercise of 1,190,379 nil-cost options pursuant to 2014 LTIP (2020 award) b) Nature of the transaction 2. Sale of 561,444 shares to cover tax liability Price(s) Volume(s) 0p 1,190,379 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 101.0295p 561,444

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 0p 1,190,379 GBP0 d) - Price 101.0295p 561,444 GBP567,224.07 - Total

e) Date of the transaction 27 September 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Gabriel Papineau-Legris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Commercial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited type of instrument a) ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Identification code 1. Exercise of 532,835 nil-cost options pursuant to 2014 LTIP (2020 award) b) Nature of the transaction 2. Sale of 251,313 shares to cover tax liability Price(s) Volume(s) 0p 532,835 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 101.0295p 251,313

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 0p 532,835 GBP0 d) - Price 101.0295p 251,313 GBP253,900.27 - Total

e) Date of the transaction 27 September 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alasdair Robinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited a) type of instrument ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Identification code 1. Exercise of 342,766 Nil-cost options pursuant to 2014 LTIP (2020 award) b) Nature of the transaction 2. Sale of 168,546 shares to cover tax liability Price(s) Volume(s) 0p 342,766 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 101.0295p 168,546

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 0p 342,766 GBP0 d) - Price 101.0295p 168,546 GBP170,281.18 - Total

e) Date of the transaction 27 September 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Gabriel Papineau-Legris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Commercial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone instrument Petroleum Limited a) Identification code ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Purchase of 1,121 common shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 101.3593p 1,121

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 101.3593p 1,121 d) - Price GBP1,136.24

e) Date of the transaction 28 September 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alasdair Robinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone a) instrument Petroleum Limited Identification code ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Sale of 84,091 common shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 101.2428p 84,091

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume Price(s) Volume(s) Total d) - Price 101.2428p 84,091 GBP85,136.08

e) Date of the transaction 28 September 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

