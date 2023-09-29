Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023

WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
29.09.23
14:10 Uhr
1,199 Euro
+0,010
+0,84 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1601,20518:33
1,1641,19818:33
Dow Jones News
29.09.2023 | 16:58
259 Leser
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Director / PDMR Shareholdings

DJ Director / PDMR Shareholdings 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Director / PDMR Shareholdings 
29-Sep-2023 / 15:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
29 September 2023 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholdings 
 
 
Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 29 September 2023 of the following share transactions with respect to 
persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"). With respect to the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), 
the PDMRs have exercised their vested nil-cost share options granted to them. All PDMRs sold a proportion of the vested 
award to pay the tax liability arising upon exercise. 
 
                              Average       Further  Price per              Shareholding 
             Share Options  Shares Shares  price  Date of  Shares  share   Date of  Shareholding  percentage 
Name      Position Option exercised sold  retained per   sale    purchased purchased purchase / post      post 
             Scheme      for tax     share of      /(sold)  /(sold)  sale    transaction   transaction 
                              sale (GBP)           (GBP)                 (%) 
                                                       Total - I. 
Ian Weatherdon CFO   2014  1,190,379 561,444 628,935 1.010295 27-09-2023 -     -     -     Weatherdon   0.30 
             LTIP 
                                                       679,047* 
                                                       Total - G. 
Gabriel     CCO   2014  532,835  251,313 281,522 1.010295 27-09-2023 1,121   1.013593 28-09-2023 Papineau-Legris 0.18 
Papineau-Legris     LTIP 
                                                       400,000** 
                                                       Total - A. 
Alasdair    CLO   2014  342,766  168,546 174,220 1.010295 27-09-2023 (84,091) 1.012428 28-09-2023 Robinson    0.07 
Robinson         LTIP 
                                                       150,000**

* 50,112 common shares owned prior to transaction

** 117,357 common shares owned prior to transactions

*** 59,871 common shares owned prior to transactions

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Ian Weatherdon 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status             Chief Financial Officer 
b) 
       Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                   Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
a)      type of instrument 
 
 
                            ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
       Identification code 
                            1. Exercise of 1,190,379 nil-cost options pursuant to 
                              2014 LTIP (2020 award) 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                            2. Sale of 561,444 shares to cover tax liability 
 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                            0p       1,190,379 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            101.0295p   561,444

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                            0p      1,190,379            GBP0 
d)     -       Price 
                            101.0295p     561,444        GBP567,224.07 
       -       Total

e) Date of the transaction 27 September 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                   Gabriel Papineau-Legris 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status             Chief Commercial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
       type of instrument 
a) 
 
                            ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
       Identification code 
                            1. Exercise of 532,835 nil-cost options pursuant to 
                              2014 LTIP (2020 award) 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                            2. Sale of 251,313 shares to cover tax liability 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                            0p       532,835 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            101.0295p   251,313

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                            0p      532,835             GBP0 
d)     -       Price 
                            101.0295p      251,313        GBP253,900.27 
       -       Total

e) Date of the transaction 27 September 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

1      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Alasdair Robinson 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status             Chief Legal Officer 
b) 
       Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                   Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
a)      type of instrument 
 
 
                            ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
       Identification code 
                            1. Exercise of 342,766 Nil-cost options pursuant to 
                              2014 LTIP (2020 award) 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                            2. Sale of 168,546 shares to cover tax liability 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                            0p       342,766 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            101.0295p   168,546

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                            0p      342,766             GBP0 
d)     -       Price 
                            101.0295p     168,546        GBP170,281.18 
       -       Total

e) Date of the transaction 27 September 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                        Gabriel Papineau-Legris 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   Chief Commercial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                        Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                         213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone 
       instrument                     Petroleum Limited 
a) 
 
       Identification code                 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
b)      Nature of the transaction              1. Purchase of 1,121 common shares 
                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)               101.3593p   1,121

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                                 101.3593p      1,121 
d)     -       Price                        GBP1,136.24

e) Date of the transaction 28 September 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Alasdair Robinson 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   Chief Legal Officer 
b) 
       Initial notification/Amendment           Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name                        Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                         213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone 
a)      instrument                     Petroleum Limited 
 
       Identification code                 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
b)      Nature of the transaction              1. Sale of 84,091 common shares 
                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)               101.2428p   84,091

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume           Price(s)   Volume(s)           Total 
d)     -       Price                 101.2428p     84,091         GBP85,136.08

e) Date of the transaction 28 September 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 275011 
EQS News ID:  1738451 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1738451&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
