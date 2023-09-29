Company celebrates three years as a focused climate innovator and sustainability leader, building on 100 years of trailblazing innovation

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today rang the Opening Bell on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to celebrate its third year as a focused climate company with a purpose to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world.

"Three years ago, we transformed one of the oldest companies listed on the NYSE and launched Trane Technologies a focused climate innovator with bold sustainability commitments and a long history of customer-focused innovation," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "Since then, we have continued to accelerate innovation that disrupts the industry, changing the way the world heats and cools buildings, industry and transport and leading us to a more sustainable future."

This follows Trane Technologies' participation at Climate Week NYC, where company leaders helped lead the call for the acceleration of credible net-zero carbon transition plans. As part of the Concordia Summit, Regnery took the stage to discuss the urgent need for ambitious, science-based climate commitments, meaningful action and transparent reporting.

Trane Technologies also hosted member CEOs from the Sustainable Markets Initiative at 55 Water Street, a long-time Trane® customer, to demonstrate how its high-efficiency chillers, thermal energy storage and building automation are accelerating the decarbonization of the largest office building by floor area in New York City. The company also participated in the United Nations General Assembly Climate Ambition Summit's Credibility Matters session, where world leaders gathered to stress the urgency for climate action initiatives aligned to credible transition plans.

Through bold, industry-leading action and innovation, Trane Technologies is advancing its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by 1 billion metric tons (or, one gigaton) and its 2050 Net-Zero carbon targets. The company's emissions reductions targets have been externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

