Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Financial Highlights Gross Profit for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2023 increased $9.6 million, or 5%, and $79.2 million, or 9%, respectively, compared to the prior year periods. Margin per gallon for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2023 increased 10% and 12%, respectively, compared to the prior year periods. Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was $29.1 million for the fourth fiscal quarter compared to a net loss of $19.4 million in the prior year period. Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was $136.9 million and $148.0 million for fiscal 2023 and 2022, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth fiscal quarter decreased by $5.2 million, or 15%, compared to the prior year period. For fiscal 2023, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $20.1 million, or 6%, compared to fiscal 2022.

Company Highlights On July 31, 2023, Ferrellgas announced the appointment of Tamria Zertuche as President and CEO, effective August 1, 2023. Ferrellgas celebrated the 25 th anniversary of its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Ferrellgas honored drivers who had a perfect non-incident year with Incident Free Safety Awards. Additionally, 208 employees received Ferrellgas Flame Awards and Blue Rhino recognized three Golden Rhino Award recipients in the fourth fiscal quarter.





LIBERTY, Mo., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) ("Ferrellgas" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its fiscal year ("fiscal 2023") and fourth fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023.

"We are honored to have the very best professional drivers in the industry, and this year we celebrated hundreds of our drivers with an Incident Free Safety Award they will proudly display on their vehicles," said James E. Ferrell, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board for Ferrellgas. "Our customers know they can trust their needs for clean, affordable energy to our 4,000-plus safety minded employee-owners."

Gross profit increased $9.6 million, or 5%, for the fourth fiscal quarter, and $79.2 million, or 9%, for fiscal 2023 compared to the respective prior year periods. The positive change was primarily driven by favorable margins, and partially offset by a decrease in wholesale gross profit attributable to an increase in cost of sales related to our tank exchange business. Revenues decreased $45.7 million, or 12%, for the fourth fiscal quarter related to lower overall cost of product as compared to the prior year period. For fiscal 2023, revenues decreased $88.1 million, or 4%. Right-timed deliveries drove a 3% decrease in gallons sold both for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2023 as well as warmer weather trends when considering fiscal 2023. Margin per gallon increased $0.12, or 10%, in the fourth fiscal quarter and $0.13, or 12%, in fiscal 2023.

We recognized a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $29.1 million and $19.4 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022, respectively. In fiscal 2023 and 2022, we had net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $136.9 million and $148.0 million, respectively. Operating expense as a percentage of total revenue increased 27% for the fourth fiscal quarter and 12% for fiscal 2023.

Fourth fiscal quarter results were impacted by an increase of $10.6 million in operating loss as operating expense increased $14.8 million primarily due to the Company increasing personnel for growth projects, including increased acquisitions and the expansion by the company's tank exchange brand, Blue Rhino, into self-service vending. These expenses were partially offset by the $9.6 million increase in gross profit discussed above.

The $11.1 million decrease in net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. for fiscal 2023 compared to fiscal 2002 corresponds with an $11.4 million decrease in operating income driven by a $56.9 million increase in operating expense and an $18.0 million increase in general and administrative expense. The increase in operating expense was primarily due to increases of approximately $28.8 million in personnel expense from planned increases in compensation across the company and the addition of service technicians in high-growth areas. In addition, the company had a planned expense of $13.3 million in vehicle repairs, maintenance, and fuel costs due to continued high market costs in these growth areas for fiscal 2023. The remainder of the increase was primarily related to higher claims costs. The increase in general and administrative expense was primarily due to a $13.8 million increase in legal costs associated with a non-core business and $2.1 million of non-recurring costs related to the implementation of an ERP system as part of our business transformation initiatives.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased by $5.2 million, or 15%, to $29.0 million in the fourth fiscal quarter compared to $34.2 million in the prior year quarter. The change was primarily due to the $9.7 million increase in net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., as noted above, and favorable EBITDA adjustments for asset sales and disposals, business transformation costs and legal fees related to a non-core business, which aggregated to $6.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $20.1 million, or 6%, to $360.2 million for fiscal 2023 compared to $340.1 million in fiscal 2022. This was primarily the result of margin performance from retail operations which was $83.8 million favorable relative to fiscal 2022, partially offset by increases in operating, general and administrative expenses, some of which are non-recurring and factored into the adjustments to EBITDA.

On July 31, 2023, the Company announced the appointment of Tamria Zertuche as President and CEO, and the appointment of Mr. Ferrell to Executive Chairman of the Board, both effective August 1, 2023. As Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Zertuche transformed Ferrellgas into a technology-enabled logistics company while also significantly improving financial performance. Her background in information technology and 19 years with Ferrellgas in positions of increasing responsibility have well prepared her for this new leadership role.

On July 17, 1998, Mr. Ferrell transferred his family's equity interest in the company to an Employee Stock Ownership Trust. This allowed employee ownership of the company through an ESOP, which is still celebrated 25 years later by our employee-owners, who continue to demonstrate excellence.

The Company had more than 200 nominations for Ferrellgas Flame awards during the fourth fiscal quarter, including 27 in Safety, 87 in Customer Service, 20 in Innovation, and 74 in Leadership. This employee recognition program is yet another way Ferrellgas shows appreciation to its most valuable resource, its employee-owners. In addition to performance recognition, Ferrellgas believes in education and continuous improvement. The Golden Rhino Award program recognizes a Blue Rhino employee or group each quarter from production, operations and corporate for their accomplishments.

On Friday, September 29, 2023, the Company will conduct a teleconference at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qxo7mic3 to discuss the results of operations for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023. The webcast of the teleconference will begin at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas was named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 2023. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations - InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except unit data) (unaudited) ASSETS July 31, 2023

July 31, 2022

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,126 and $11,208 of restricted cash at July 31, 2023

and 2022, respectively) $ 137,347 $ 158,737 Accounts and notes receivable, net 159,379 150,395 Inventories 98,104 115,187 Price risk management asset 11,966 43,015 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,135 30,764 Total current assets 435,931 498,098 Property, plant and equipment, net 615,174 603,148 Goodwill, net 257,006 257,099 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $349,614 and $440,121 at July 31, 2023 and

2022, respectively) 106,615 97,638 Operating lease right-of-use assets 57,839 72,888 Other assets, net 58,838 79,244 Total assets $ 1,531,403 $ 1,608,115 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,115 $ 57,586 Current portion of long-term debt 2,597 1,792 Current operating lease liabilities 24,600 25,824 Other current liabilities 197,030 218,610 Total current liabilities 259,342 303,812 Long-term debt 1,456,184 1,450,016 Operating lease liabilities 34,235 47,231 Other liabilities 29,084 43,518 Contingencies and commitments Mezzanine equity: Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and other offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at

July 31, 2023 and 2022) 651,349 651,349 Equity (Deficit): Limited partner unitholders Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at July 31, 2023 and 2022) (1,205,103 ) (1,229,823 ) Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at July 31, 2023 and 2022) 383,012 383,012 General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at July 31, 2023 and 2022) (70,566 ) (71,320 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,059 37,907 Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit (891,598 ) (880,224 ) Noncontrolling interest (7,193 ) (7,587 ) Total deficit (898,791 ) (887,811 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit $ 1,531,403 $ 1,608,115





FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per unit data) (unaudited) Three months ended Year ended July 31,

July 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues: Propane and other gas liquids sales $ 320,115 $ 365,460 $ 1,916,892 $ 2,017,879 Other 21,771 22,093 109,573 96,661 Total revenues 341,886 387,553 2,026,465 2,114,540 Cost of sales: Propane and other gas liquids sales 150,958 207,295 1,003,357 1,174,004 Other 3,221 2,166 15,913 12,509 Gross profit 187,707 178,092 1,007,195 928,027 Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other 142,948 128,185 577,520 520,603 Operating expense - equipment lease expense 5,781 5,607 23,252 23,094 Depreciation and amortization expense 23,917 24,591 93,370 89,897 General and administrative expense 16,577 13,459 70,738 52,780 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 723 734 2,935 3,170 Loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals 2,763 (52 ) 5,691 (6,618 ) Operating (loss) income (5,002 ) 5,568 233,689 245,101 Interest expense (25,229 ) (25,594 ) (97,712 ) (100,093 ) Other income, net 760 427 2,625 4,833 (Loss) earnings before income tax expense (29,471 ) (19,599 ) 138,602 149,841 Income tax expense 93 156 981 981 Net (loss) earnings (29,564 ) (19,755 ) 137,621 148,860 Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (1) (463 ) (363 ) 740 867 Net (loss) earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ (29,101 ) $ (19,392 ) $ 136,881 $ 147,993 Class A unitholders' interest in net (loss) earnings $ (45,060 ) $ (83,283 ) $ 10,171 $ (18,770 ) Net (loss) earnings per unitholders' interest Basic and diluted net (loss) earnings per Class A Unit $ (9.28 ) $ (17.14 ) $ 2.09 $ (3.86 ) Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 (1) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.