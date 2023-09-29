Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6R5 | ISIN: LT0000109274 | Ticker-Symbol: ZS4
Stuttgart
29.09.23
17:56 Uhr
0,112 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
SNAIGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SNAIGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1200,12418:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2023 | 17:06
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Snaige: EDS INVEST 3 acquired a controlling stake in AB SNAIGE


On September 29, 2023, AB SNAIGE received a notification from UAB EDS INVEST 3 regarding the completion of a share purchase and sale transaction. UAB EDS INVEST 3 acquired 36,096,193 units of ordinary registered non-material company shares from the former company shareholder SEKENORA HOLDINGS LIMITED on September 28, 2023, at a price of 500,000 EUR, i.e., 0.01385 per share unit.

Taking into account the requirements of Article 26 of the Securities Law, UAB EDS INVEST 3 intends to submit a mandatory official offer to purchase the remaining company shares.

General Manager
Mindaugas Sologubas
Phone no. +370 652 11997



Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.