Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 29 September 2023 it repurchased 32,215 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 236.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 16,843,374.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 16,843,374 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 25,177,374.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

29 September 2023