Christmas Designers Appoints Jason Woodward as CEO; Current CEO David DeYoung Transitions to Principal Investor Representative

SHERMAN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / Christmas Designers announces Jason Woodward's promotion to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. As CEO, Woodward will assume full day-to-day responsibility for the business operations of Christmas Designers and lead the Executive team. Woodward succeeds David DeYoung, who has served as CEO since 2018. DeYoung will continue as a member of the board of directors as well as the role of Principal Investor Representative.

With 26 years in the commercial Christmas industry, Woodward has served Christmas Designers in a number of professional roles, including Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Sales (Marketing & E-Commerce). Woodward has played a pivotal role in developing Christmas Designers' e-commerce-centric business model.

Christmas Designers began its operations 45 years ago as a small local designer and installer of commercial Christmas lights and decorations near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Christmas Designers business model is firmly rooted in the traditions of Christmas and providing service to Christmas enthusiasts, whether to homeowners, businesses, municipalities, institutions, or professional installers.

In 2010, Woodward established Christmas Designers' distribution center and offices in Sherman, Texas. Since that time, Christmas Designers has grown to become a nationally recognized and trusted brand, the top-rated supplier to professional installers, and one of the leading e-commerce distributors of commercial-grade Christmas decorations in the United States. Says Woodward, "We are an e-commerce distributor of pro-grade Christmas lights and decorations, serving all segments of the marketplace, including professional installers, municipalities, businesses, and consumers. We are focused on supporting both commercial and residential Christmas decorating, and promoting the magic of Christmas."

As a well-established brand, Christmas Designers maintains a deep social media presence that includes product videos and how-to installation guides. Woodward said, "We support a broad community of residential Christmas customers, commercial clients, and professional Christmas installers with products and information, whether your budget is $200 or $200,000."

The foundation of Christmas Designers' success is built on a long history in the industry, a strong healthy company culture, and key capabilities in e-commerce, marketing, merchandising, sales, logistics, procurement, warehouse management, and distribution. Enthusiasm for Christmas and a passion for helping customers is at the heart of their success.

David DeYoung said, "During the last five years, Jason and I have collaborated closely to guide Christmas Designers through a challenging period of rapid growth (including 250% revenue growth). During this time, we transitioned Christmas Designers from a small entrepreneurial business into a Christmas décor market leader. Jason played pivotal roles in Christmas Designers' success by driving growth and innovation. He is widely viewed as a thought leader within our industry. He has a proven track record for strategic thinking and business execution. Woodward's appointment as CEO positions Christmas Designers to continue its upward trajectory and face the challenges brought on by rapid growth."

Woodward said, "I appreciate the support and confidence of our investors. We have a great team of long-term employees who really enjoy working together. I am ready to take on the CEO role and remain very excited about future opportunities in our industry."

