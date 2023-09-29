Mistplay ranks as a Top 100 company on The Globe and Mail's fifth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mistplay is pleased to announce it placed as one of the Top 100 companies on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Mistplay earned its No. 66 spot with three-year growth of 625%. The Mistplay loyalty app achieved new levels of scale over the past year, surpassing over two million monthly active users, while continuing to deliver unique value to its community of mobile gamers and mobile gaming publishers. Core enhancements to the AI-driven recommendation engine helps users discover new games via personalized and relevant recommendations, while game publishers achieve significant ROI on their ad campaigns.

"Loyalty continues to be one of the biggest necessities for mobile game publishers to fully embrace and this accolade further validates Mistplay's position in the industry, with strong product market fit within mobile gaming and ad tech," states Jason Heller, CEO of Mistplay. "Our fast-growing global team is the heart of it all, and their passion to continuously drive innovation on a daily basis shines through alongside these milestones."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

Mistplay is the #1 loyalty app for mobile gamers. Our community of millions of engaged mobile gamers uses Mistplay to discover new games to play and earn rewards. Headquartered in Montreal and launched in 2016, Mistplay has climbed the ranks as a media source for game publishers, most recently ranking Top 5 Best media sources for Global ROI and Retention in the 2023 Singular ROI Index. Follow Mistplay on LinkedIn for company news and updates or read more about how to partner with us here .

Kyle West, media@mistplay.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mistplay-ranks-as-a-top-100-company-on-the-globe-and-mails-fifth-annual-ranking-of-canadas-top-growing-companies-301943265.html