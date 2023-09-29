Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWHH | ISIN: US0708301041 | Ticker-Symbol: LTD0
Tradegate
29.09.23
19:55 Uhr
32,000 Euro
+0,400
+1,27 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BATH & BODY WORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BATH & BODY WORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,80032,00020:07
31,80032,00019:55
ACCESSWIRE
29.09.2023 | 19:50
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Wellness Center and Pharmacy Open to Bath & Body Works Associates

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / Bath & Body Works associates and contractors can now take advantage of a new wellness center and pharmacy at the company's home office location in Columbus, Ohio. The center is serviced by their partners Premise Health and Walgreens. The grand opening was well attended and offered whole health activities for associates.

The Bath & Body Works Wellness Center is open to all Bath & Body Works associates and contractors whether or not they are enrolled in a Bath & Body Works health insurance plan.

This full-service healthcare facility is equipped to provide a variety of affordable medical and wellness services including:

  • Primary care, preventive services
  • Walk-in examinations and treatment
  • Physical therapy
  • Lab work and biometric screenings
  • Allergy shots and vaccinations at no cost (including flu shots)
  • Occupational health care (injury/illness management and rehabilitation)
  • A full-service pharmacy

"Our purpose is to make the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance, and that starts with our people," says Deon Riley, Bath & Body Works Chief Human Resources Officer. "We believe in creating a space where our associates feel supported and valued, and we're excited to offer this new facility which makes healthcare more accessible, convenient and affordable."

For more information on Bath & Body Works culture and associate benefits, visit bbwinc.com.

Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell cuts the ribbon at the new Bath & Body Works Wellness Center

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788844/new-wellness-center-and-pharmacy-open-to-bath-body-works-associates

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.