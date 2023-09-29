New Wellness Center and Pharmacy Open to Bath & Body Works Associates

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / Bath & Body Works associates and contractors can now take advantage of a new wellness center and pharmacy at the company's home office location in Columbus, Ohio. The center is serviced by their partners Premise Health and Walgreens. The grand opening was well attended and offered whole health activities for associates.

The Bath & Body Works Wellness Center is open to all Bath & Body Works associates and contractors whether or not they are enrolled in a Bath & Body Works health insurance plan.

This full-service healthcare facility is equipped to provide a variety of affordable medical and wellness services including:

Primary care, preventive services

Walk-in examinations and treatment

Physical therapy

Lab work and biometric screenings

Allergy shots and vaccinations at no cost (including flu shots)

Occupational health care (injury/illness management and rehabilitation)

A full-service pharmacy

"Our purpose is to make the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance, and that starts with our people," says Deon Riley, Bath & Body Works Chief Human Resources Officer. "We believe in creating a space where our associates feel supported and valued, and we're excited to offer this new facility which makes healthcare more accessible, convenient and affordable."

For more information on Bath & Body Works culture and associate benefits, visit bbwinc.com.

Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell cuts the ribbon at the new Bath & Body Works Wellness Center

