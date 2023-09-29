Avagate LLC: Avagate Announces Stashr.io Backup and Recovery for Salesforce Marketing Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Avagate's customers can now benefit from an unparalleled backup, restoration, and versioning tool

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / Avagate today announced it has launched Stashr.io Backup and Recovery for Salesforce Marketing Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to work with confidence by offering automated backup, restoration, and versioning capabilities.





Stashr.io Backup and Recovery for Salesforce Marketing Cloud is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000IrJkeUAF&tab=e.

Stashr.io Backup and Recovery for Salesforce Marketing Cloud founders Steven Douglas and Anthony Zupancic keenly noticed a gap in backup and recovery solutions tailored for Marketing Cloud. They developed Stashr to shield businesses from the unpredictable hurdles of the digital realm.

For those eager to experience the benefits firsthand, Stashr is extending a complimentary 14-day trial, with options for extension upon request.

Comments on the News

"As experts immersed in the landscape, we knew there had to be a better way to safeguard digital assets," says co-founder Steven Douglas. "Stashr represents our commitment to give users the tools they need to work confidently, without the looming threat of loss."

One of the early adopters remarked, "From day one, Stashr has been an indispensable asset to our team, transforming our workflow and instilling a new level of confidence."

"Stashr is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by allowing for robust backup and recovery solutions," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President of and General Manager, Platform. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

