Justin Lott Home Selling Team Just Sold the Most Expensive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, a Record-Breaking 19 Million

Justin Lott and Richard Petersen of eXp Realty smashed the previous regional record of $16.25 million with the stunning ocean-front property in Florida's Metro Jacksonville area

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / The Justin Lott Home Selling Team is proud to announce it has just sold the most expensive home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at a record-breaking 19 million dollars. Justin Lott and Richard Petersen of the Justin Lott Home Selling Team, eXp Realty Northeast Florida represented the buyers of 801 Ponte Vedra Blvd Ponte Vedra Beach, which recently Sept. 8th, smashing the previous regional record of $16.25 Million.

The stunning ocean-front property has captivated the entire Metro Jacksonville community with its views, craftsmanship, finishes, and entertainment appeal. Perfect for events of any size, the 9200 sq ft home boasts 5-6 bathrooms, 7 baths, 2 half baths, a chef's kitchen, antique bar, wine cellar, swim-up bar, game room, outdoor kitchen, and beautiful finishes with unparalleled craftsmanship- this house is truly Northeast Florida's finest.

The epitome of luxury and class, 801 Ponte Vedra Blvd has set a new standard for the community - and Justin Lott and Richard Petersen have similarly set a new bar for home sales in the area. Renowned as Northeast Florida's premier real estate team, the Justin Lott Home Selling Team at eXp Realty is honored to play a part in shaping the Ponte Vedra Beach community and will continue to offer unmatched expertise for current and prospective residents.

"The pricing bar has been raised again in Ponte Vedra Beach. I believe this will be a short-lived record as oceanfront real estate continues to be highly desirable and competitive. Luxury homebuyers understand the value of Ponte Vedra Beach compared to other well-known Florida beach cities." - Justin Lott

Through unparalleled determination, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to the community, Justin Lott and Richard Petersen's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as 801 Ponte Vedra Blvd sets the new Northeast Florida sale record at 19 million dollars.

To learn more about Justin Lott, Richard Petersen, and eXp Realty, please visit: https://www.buysellpontevedra.com/ or https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/801-Ponte-Vedra-Blvd-Ponte-Vedra-Beach-FL-32082/47750054_zpid/

About Justin Lott Home Selling Team

The Justin Lott Home Selling Team is the team lead for the eXp Realty group in Northeast Florida. Specializing in selling luxury properties throughout Northeast Florida, the Justin Lott Home Selling Team partners countless years of experience with immaculate service to foster an unforgettable experience for all of their clients. Aligned and brokered with eXp Realty, the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company, the Justin Lott Home Selling Team sets the standard within Northeast Florida for closing luxury homes and breaking record deals.

