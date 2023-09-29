Mazatlan Tourism Board: The Mazatlán Tourism Board Embarks on Its 2023 International Promotional Tour

The Mazatlán Tourism Board presents their latest action plan to maximize flight connectivity, hotel availability, and the creation of new attractions to the destination. The next stops include five more cities in Canada.

MAZATLÁN, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / The Mazatlán Tourism Board has embarked on an international promotional tour to educate the North American tourism industry and welcome travelers to the colonial beach town. The Mazatlán delegation, composed of representatives from the Mazatlán Tourism Board and the Association of Hotels and Tourist Companies of Mazatlán, met with travel agents and tourism executives in Burbank (August 29th), Sacramento (August 30th), San Francisco (August 31st), San Diego (September 6th), and Orange County (September 7th). The Tourism Board will complete its Canadian leg of the tour in five more cities (Burnaby, Abbotsford, Edmonton, Calgary, and Toronto) this October.

Mazatlán receives about 400,000 plus visitors per year from the North American market, which includes the United States and Canada. The port city on the west coast of Mexico was founded during the 16th century and is famously known for its Historic District and 12 miles of sandy beaches. The city's historical presence, coastal beauty, and diverse offerings explain why for five years in a row the World Travel Awards have recognized Mazatlán as the Principal Destination of Mexico and Central America.

Over 150 of California's leading tour operators and travel agents attended the dinner presentations. The tourism board revealed plans to increase the international flight connectivity to the city, the new hotels opening next year - which will increase the number of visitors the city can welcome - and updates to the cultural attractions of the city.

"It has been a pleasure and an honor to visit five cities in California to meet with our colleagues from the tourism industry and give them a formal presentation of the new developments and advances that are happening in our city of Mazatlán," Ana Trewartha, Promotional Director of Tourism of the State. "We're overjoyed by such a welcoming reception in California, and cannot wait to continue promoting Mazatlán in Canada next month. Our mission is to continue elevating the hospitality brand and tourism offerings of Mazatlán, which, due to its unique geographical location, year-long warm climate, cultural history, and infrastructural advancements, cannot be found anywhere else in the world."

Mazatlán is a Mexican resort town along the Pacific Ocean. Founded in 1531, its Historic District, a 19th-century landmark, includes the performance hall Teatro Ángela Peralta and the towering Immaculate Conception Basilica. Mazatlán boasts of sandy beaches that line its 12-mile-long Malecón (boardwalk), the newly developed Nuevo Mazatlán where two marinas and two professional golf courses sit, and the modern district of Zona Dorada, which is known for nightlife and luxury hotels. The city is also surrounded by villages with unique charm, such as El Quelite, Concordia, Copala, and El Rosario. To learn more, visit www.en.gomazatlan.com/.

