World Acceptance Corporation: World Finance Awarded on Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 List

The survey-based award recognizes companies that uphold three public pillars of trust

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / World Finance, a Greenville, S.C.-based financial services company, today announced it has been named to the inaugural World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 list presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"World Finance is honored to be included on Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies List. One of World Finance's core values is 'We Care.' We care about our customers. We care about our team members. We care about our communities. Earning a global recognition like this demonstrates that our culture of caring is being noticed, and we will never stop prioritizing trust and respect in the work that we do," says Chad Prashad, CEO of World Acceptance, parent company of World Finance.

The World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of more than 70,000 participants in 23 industries from 21 countries. A total of 269,000 evaluations were analyzed. The participants rated companies they knew and were headquartered in the respective country in terms of all three touchpoints of trust. The three main public pillars of trust were: Customer Trust, Investor Trust, and Employee Trust. All stock-listed companies headquartered in one of the target countries with a revenue of over 500 million USD were considered in the study.

Each year World Finance helps over one million people to turn their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. The company sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart with more than six decades of building meaningful relationships with customers to help improve their overall financial wellness. World is dedicated to the wellbeing of its team members offering competitive benefits packages and professional development opportunities, and World is committed to the communities it serves leading volunteer and donation efforts across the company's 16 state footprint.

In addition to this recognition, World Finance is a two-time Newsweek Most Trustworthy Companies in America honoree, three-time Top Workplaces USA winner and has received multiple regional Top Workplaces awards in states and cities across the country, including New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information about World Finance, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has helped millions of people unlock their financial good. World aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,100 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves. World sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care.

