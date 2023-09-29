Out of thousands of suppliers in SC Johnson's network, seven were recognized at an annual event

Racine, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - SC Johnson, an industry-leading manufacturer of household consumer brands, is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2023 Together We Win Supplier Awards. Out of thousands of suppliers in SC Johnson's network, seven were recognized on September 19 at an award presentation event. The recognition event paid tribute to suppliers that contributed to the company's growth and highlighted the company's commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation.

The 2023 Together We Win Supplier Award recipients are:

Alpla - Supplier of the Year

Envu - At Work for a Better World Partnership

BASF - Innovation Excellence

Gala Group - External Manufacturing Excellence

Takasago - Value Excellence

The Dow Chemical Company - Supply Chain Excellence

LyondellBasell - Supply Chain Excellence

Supplier of the Year Award: Alpla

Alpla has been awarded the Supplier of the Year Award for superior leadership in innovation, impeccable customer service and strong commitment to sustainability - attributes that make up a world-class company and a world-class partner. Alpla is a plastic packaging manufacturer.

At Work for a Better World Partnership Award: Envu

Envu has been awarded the inaugural At Work for a Better World Partnership Award in recognition for support in bringing Mosquito Shield and SC Johnson Guardian products to life. Envu is a manufacturer of chemicals and insecticides.

Innovation Excellence Award: BASF

The Innovation Excellence Award was given to BASF for an innovative, plant-based pest control formulation that resulted in the launch of 15 new products and an important place in SC Johnson's portfolio of offerings. BASF is a manufacturer of chemicals and insecticides.

External Manufacturing Excellence Award: Gala Group

Gala Group earned the External Manufacturing Excellence Award for its complete partnership in designing new products, supporting sustainability initiatives and using new technology, resulting in more efficient operations. Gala Group is a manufacturer of candles and home scents.

Value Excellence Award: Takasago

Takasago was honored with the Value Excellence Award for its contribution to new product launches, collaboration with SC Johnson teams and focus on continuous improvement. Takasago is a leading company in the fragrances field.

Supply Chain Excellence Awards: The Dow Chemical Company and LyondellBasell

The Dow Chemical Company and LyondellBasell earned Supply Chain Excellence Awards for their strong supply chain support during weather disruptions and the pandemic.

About SC Johnson

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin USA, SC Johnson believes that a more sustainable, healthier and transparent world that inspires people and creates opportunities isn't just possible - it's our responsibility.

A heritage of innovation and bold, transparent decisions is why our high-quality products and iconic brands - including OFF!®, Raid®, Glade®, Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles®, Ziploc®, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day®, method®, Autan®, Baygon®, Mr Muscle®, Duck®, Lysoform® and more - are in homes, schools and businesses in virtually every country worldwide.

As a global, purpose-led company, we are committed to making the world a better place today and for future generations. That means relentlessly bringing our expertise in science, innovation and partnerships to bear on some of the world's most pressing environmental and health issues like reducing plastic waste and eradicating malaria. Around the world, we use our resources to unlock greater economic and educational opportunities for people and communities where access may be limited, but curiosity and potential are limitless.

See how SC Johnson is a Family Company At Work For a Better World by visiting scjohnson.com or joining us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

