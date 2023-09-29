AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Investor Relations Appointment

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Marketing Services Agreement dated September 22, 2023 (the "Agreement") with Octagon Media Corp. ("Octagon"), whereby Octagon will attend to meeting with management, dissemination of AIML press releases and/or AIML-generated and approved analysis, marketing and other materials, via Octagon's media site [the Wall Street Reporter, found at www.wallstreetreporter.com] and other public media sites.

The Agreement is valid until March 25, 2024.

The Services are to be provided by Octagon Media Corp., a company having a head office located at 7836 West Sahara Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89117. The individual providing the Services on behalf of Octagon is Jack Marks, and he is located at 7836 West Sahara Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89117. Mr. Marks can be reached by telephone at (212) 871-2057 or by email at jm@wallstreetreporter.com. To the knowledge of the Company, Octagon and its affiliates currently own 1,800,000 common shares of the Company.

The total compensation payable to the Service Providers pursuant to the Agreement is as follows:

USD $125,000 total cash compensation to be paid in two installments:

Installment 1: $62,500 payment on September 25, 2023;

Installment 2: USD $62,500 due and payable on December 27, 2023.

300,000 Share Purchase Options exercisable at $0.20 per share until September 25, 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Blake Fallis (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com

For detailed information please see the Company's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/ or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (70% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 9.44% currently owned), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. The Company's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

Certain statements in this news release are "forward-looking statements", which reflect management's expectations regarding the timing of the filing of the Required Documents. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as they reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AI/ML assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AI/ML with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

