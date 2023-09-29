Anzeige
29.09.2023
Luventix Inc. to Present at LD Micro Main Event XVI on Tuesday, October 3 at 8:30 a.m. PDT

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Luventix Inc., a development-stage company pioneering Intelligent Disease Diagnostics using Artificial Intelligence to determine the probability that a person has a disease, will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XVI being held on October 3-5, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private one-on-one meetings.

Luventix is scheduled to present on Tue, Oct 3 at 8:00a.m. PDT in Track 4. The Company's Co-Founder & CEO, George B. Holmes, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

About Luventix

Luventix is a development-stage company that is pioneering Intelligent Disease Diagnostics, utilizing AI to determine the probability that a person has a disease. When individuals become ill, their metabolic profile changes, leading to alterations in the composition of molecules in their urine.

Luventix is developing tests that employ gas chromatography to translate urine samples into data-rich profiles referred to as "Digital Twins." Subsequently, AI, machine learning algorithms, and mathematical modeling techniques are applied to analyze these profiles and detect intricate patterns indicative of specific disease states.

With its Intelligent Disease Diagnostics technology, Luventix aims to expedite the development of commercially available tests for specific diseases, reducing the time required compared to traditional diagnostic test development methods.

For more information, please visit www.luventix.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

For further information on Luventix

Luventix Inc.
ir@luventix.com
www.luventix.com

SOURCE: Luventix

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788977/luventix-inc-to-present-at-ld-micro-main-event-xvi-on-tuesday-october-3-at-830-am-pdt

