If Not You Brands, LLC: A Real-Life Fairy Tale: Princes Grace By Children's Author Emberli Pridham To Release On October 3, 2023

Following Her Acclaimed Princess Diana Illustrated Biography, Princess Grace Is The Second Book For Grade School Children In Emberli Pridham's Series Chronicling The Lives Of Renowned Women Whose Lives Impacted The World

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / A Real-Life Fairy Tale: Princess Grace by best-selling children's author Emberli Pridham (If Not You, Then Who?, A Real-Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana), will be released on October 3, 2023 with 10% of the proceeds from the book sales benefitting the Princess Grace Foundation, an organization dedicated to upholding the legacy of Princess Grace of Monaco (née Grace Kelly) and aimed at elevating emerging artists in theater, dance and film through career-advancing grants. The second in Emberli Pridham's illustrated biographies for grade school children following her acclaimed A Real-Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana, A Real-Life Fairy Tale: Princess: Princess Grace portraits the stunning Hollywood actress-turned-princess whose beauty and charm lit up the silver screen and the world stage. A Real-Life Fairy Tale: Princess Grace shares the story of a little girl from Philadelphia whose love for the theater blossomed into her iconic career as a film actress - until love lured her away from Hollywood to become a real-life princess - and one of her era's most inspiring global figures.

Through a thoughtfully crafted narrative and stunning original illustrations, each of Emberli Pridham's Real-Life Princess books introduces children to several of contemporary history's most distinguished women and the impact they made on the world that resonates to this day.

Prior to launching her Real-Life Fairy Tale series, Pridham gained national recognition as the co-author with her husband David of If Not You, Then Who? (www.ifnotyoubooks.com), the top-selling book series that introduces children to the magical world of inventors and innovations and encourages them to apply their own creativity. The series has achieved #1 rankings in key Amazon Best Seller categories including How Things Work Books, Children's Inventors Books, Children's Jobs & Careers Books, Children's Technology Fiction Books, and Children's Girls and Women's Books.

"As a global icon, Princess Grace of Monaco was known for her glamour, beauty and elegance. She modeled leadership, philanthropy and kindness in true royal style. Today, we are proud to celebrate her noble legacy through the annual Princess Grace Awards for artists of exceptional promise, and we are truly honored to be the charitable recipients of this wonderful book that introduces new generations to her extraordinary life," said Brisa Carleton, Chief Executive Officer of the Princess Grace Foundation.

A Real-Life Fairy Tale: Princess Grace will be available in bookstores nationwide as well as via Amazon and the official website of Emberli Pridham's Real Life Fairy Tale book series (https://areallifefairytale.com).

About Emberli Pridham:

Emberli Pridham grew up in Dallas, Texas inspired by her grandmother, an author, and a wonderful library of books. She, along with her husband David, are the co-authors of the Amazon best-selling STEM book series, 'If Not You, Then Who?', which aims to teach children about the inventions and patents in everyday life, inspiring and empowering them to imagine and create their own.

In addition to working on her next books in the If Not You, Then Who? and Real-Life Princess children's book series. Emberli also takes care of her beautiful family and is extensively involved in philanthropic work on behalf of the Hasbro Children's Hospital, Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Symphony, Elton John AIDS Foundation, and American Cancer Society among other charities.

The Pridham's live in Dallas with their three children Brooke, Noah, and Graham.

ABOUT THE PRINCESS GRACE FOUNDATION:

The Princess Grace Foundation is dedicated to honoring the legacy of Princess Grace of Monaco, neé Grace Kelly. Her commitment to advance the arts in the United States is sustained by the Princess Grace Awards which supports and elevates extraordinary emerging artists in theater, dance and film through career advancing grants; and nurtures and supports Princess Grace Award winners through their careers. A 501(c)3 not-for-profit based in New York City, the Foundation was established in 1982 by Prince Rainier III of Monaco to honor His wife, Princess Grace of Monaco and Her legacy. Since the Foundation's inception, we have awarded over 900 recipients. Notable?Princess Grace Award winners include: Jon M. Chu director of Crazy Rich Asians and upcoming Wicked; Stephen Hillenburg, creator of SpongeBob SquarePants; Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner and director of Till Chinonye Chukwu, Tony Award winner director, Anna Shapiro; Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner playwright Tony Kushner; Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac; and Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Artistic Director Robert Battle; American Ballet Theatre's Gillian Murphy and Isabella Boylston and New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck, and choreographers Kyle Abraham and Camille A. Brown.

Hi-res images are available upon request

Publication Information

Publication Date: INSERT DATE

Trim Size: 8.5"x11"

Page Count: 48, with 17 full page color illustrations

Retail Price: Hardcover: $21.95; Paperback: $10.95 ebook: $4.99

ISBN: Hardcover: 9781662935286

ISBN: Paperback:

ISBN: Paperback: 9781662935299

# # #

CONTACT:

Steve Syatt / SSA Public Relations

(818) 222-4000

steve@ssapr.com

SOURCE: If Not You Brands, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788951/a-real-life-fairy-tale-princes-grace-by-childrens-author-emberli-pridham-to-release-on-october-3-2023