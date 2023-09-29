AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.: Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023 .
Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2023 were $355,617,637 as compared with $356,460,126 on April 30, 2023, and $377,335,035 on July 31, 2022 . On July 31, 2023, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.37 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
July 31, 2023
April 30, 2023
July 31, 2022
Total Net Assets
$355,617,637
$356,460,126
$377,335,035
NAV Per Share
$12.37
$12.40
$13.13
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period May 1, 2023 through July 31, 2023, total net investment income was $2,767,045 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $793,105 or $0.03 per share of common stock for the same period.
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2023
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2022
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2022
Total Net Investment
$2,767,045
$2,809,951
$3,877,740
Per Share
$0.10
$0.10
$0.13
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
(793,105)
(6,646,708)
$4,104,226
Per Share
($0.03)
($0.23)
$0.14
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.