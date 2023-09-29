Anzeige
WKN: A0JEGN | ISIN: US01881G1067 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
29.09.23
22:00 Uhr
30,330 US-Dollar
-0,310
-1,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.09.2023 | 22:06
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.: Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023 .

Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2023 were $355,617,637 as compared with $356,460,126 on April 30, 2023, and $377,335,035 on July 31, 2022 . On July 31, 2023, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.37 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


July 31, 2023

April 30, 2023

July 31, 2022

Total Net Assets

$355,617,637

$356,460,126

$377,335,035

NAV Per Share

$12.37

$12.40

$13.13

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period May 1, 2023 through July 31, 2023, total net investment income was $2,767,045 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $793,105 or $0.03 per share of common stock for the same period.


Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2023

Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2022

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2022

Total Net Investment
Income

$2,767,045

$2,809,951

$3,877,740

Per Share

$0.10

$0.10

$0.13

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain (Loss)

(793,105)

(6,646,708)

$4,104,226

Per Share

($0.03)

($0.23)

$0.14

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

© 2023 PR Newswire
