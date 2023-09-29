Anzeige
Samstag, 30.09.2023

WKN: A0F7CE | ISIN: US6820951043 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.09.23
21:59 Uhr
78,54 US-Dollar
-0,22
-0,28 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OMEGA FLEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMEGA FLEX INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2023 | 22:18
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Departure of a Director: Mark F. Albino

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Flex, Inc. (the "Company") today announces that Mark F. Albino has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, effective September 30, 2023. Since the Company became publicly traded in 2005, Mr. Albino was instrumental in its growth and strategy. He served as a director for over 27 years, and as our chief operating officer until his retirement in May 2022. While Mr. Albino believes that his retirement as a director followed naturally upon his retirement as chief operating officer, he informed our chief executive officer that he will continue to be available for consultation. We thank Mr. Albino for his tremendous contributions and wish him all the best in his retirement.


