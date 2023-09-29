Nanobiotix S.A.: NANOBIOTIX Announces Oral Presentation of Final Results From a Phase 1 Dose Expansion Study Evaluating NBTXR3 in Head and Neck Cancer at the 65th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO -- NASDAQ: NBTX - the "Company''), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced the oral presentation of the final readout on primary objectives from Study 102 Dose Expansion-the expansion part of a Phase 1 dose escalation and dose expansion study evaluating potential first-in-class radioenhancer NBTXR3 for elderly patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer-at the 65th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO). These data have also been selected for inclusion in two scientific highlight sessions for review and discussion during the congress.



Oral Presentation Highlights

ABSTRACT #55260: Novel Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Activated by Radiotherapy in Cisplatin-ineligible Locally Advanced HNSCC Patients: Final Results of a Phase 1 Trial

• Date/Time: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT / 9:00 PM CEST • Session: Head and Neck - Augmenting the Potential of Radiation Therapy with Novel Therapeutics and Imaging • Presenter: Dr. Christophe Le Tourneau, Institut Curie, Paris, France • Location: Room 1, San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, California

This oral presentation at ASTRO will be followed by a conference call on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 8:00 AM EDT / 2:00 PM CEST. During the call, Laurent Levy, chief executive officer, will review the Study 102 final data before taking questions from participants.

Details for the call are as follows:

Live (US): 1-877-423-9813

Live France: 0 800 912 848

Live (international): 1-201-689-8573

Call me: click here

Participants can use guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator or they can click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event (dial-out). The Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at www.nanobiotix.com. It is recommended to join 10 minutes prior the event start. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website.

Participants are invited to email their questions in advance to investors@nanobiotix.com.

