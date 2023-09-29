Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 30.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11708 | ISIN: US20786W1071 | Ticker-Symbol: CBM
Frankfurt
29.09.23
21:55 Uhr
16,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONNECTONE BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONNECTONE BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,60017,10011:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2023 | 23:06
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.: Dana Zeller, Strategic and Innovative Operations Executive, Joins ConnectOne

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ "CNOB"), the holding company for ConnectOne Bank, an industry leading commercial bank, announced today the hiring of Dana Zeller, a leading Financial Services Executive as Chief Strategic Operations Officer.

With over 20 years of experience at both banks and fintechs, Ms. Zeller brings with her an impressive track record in organizational leadership and infrastructure development, as well as a deep understanding of transformational financial services. In her position, Ms. Zeller will play a pivotal role in supporting ConnectOne Bank's strategic priorities, prudent growth, and people-first mission as she oversees the entire operations division of the bank.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dana Zeller to the ConnectOne team. Her extensive background and passion for innovation aligns with ConnectOne's commitment to building a people-first modern financial services company," said Elizabeth Magennis, President of ConnectOne Bank. "With the rapid evolution of the banking landscape, the intersection of strategy and operations has become increasingly critical, and Ms. Zeller brings a wealth of expertise to lead the bank's efforts as we position ConnectOne for the future."

Ms. Zeller's appointment comes on the heels of the addition of Ali Mattera as Chief Digital Officer, underscoring the company's dedication to growth and innovation.

Separately, the Company, announced that Christopher Ewing, Chief Operations Officer, will be leaving the Company effective December 31, 2023, to pursue other personal and professional interests.

Investor Contact:

William S. Burns
Senior Executive VP & CFO
201.816.4474; bburns@cnob.com

Media Contact:

Shannan Weeks, MWW
732.299.7890; sweeks@mww.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.