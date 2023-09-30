MBFX Sets New Industry Standards with Exceptional Performance in 2023

MBFX, a trailblazing international forex on a mission to streamline online trading for the masses, propelled by excellence and integrity, has announced record-breaking achievements for the fiscal year 2023.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2023 / Experiencing remarkable growth, MBFX achieved a 68% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, followed by a 73% increase in client retention rates, all through the company's unwavering focus on client satisfaction. The broker's influence echoes throughout financial enthusiasts worldwide, which can be visualized in the 595 Million trades they execute on an annual basis.

MBFX's ongoing commitment is signified by the Copy Trading platform's introduction, revolutionizing the trading landscape by offering a dynamic avenue for knowledge exchange and strategic enhancement. MBFX's experts introduced groundbreaking financial services and products in 2023, revolutionizing clients' investments and asset management. With quarterly trading volume medians reaching around $45 Billion, MBFX has unlocked the ability to navigate volatile market conditions, serving clients with exceptional investment returns.

"We are immensely proud of the achievements we have accomplished in 2023. These milestones testify to our team's dedication, expertise, and innovative spirit. As we look ahead, we remain committed to setting new industry standards and delivering exceptional value to our clients," - MBFX.

The company has expanded its global footprint, establishing a presence in Australia, the Far East & Africa, Asia, and Europe, further solidifying its position as an international industry leader. This vast web makes it possible for MBFX to cater to a distinctive, varied, and versatile clientele that includes online traders, investors, Binary Options market participants, and forex enthusiasts worldwide, connecting individuals seeking unparalleled financial opportunities. With a whopping 90.2K active and incredibly satisfied clients from all walks of life, MBFX has been revolutionary to the financial industry.

MBFX's financial markets and trading industry have been highlighted with different awards, appreciating the proactive and facilitating customer service. Amid pressure-driven deadlines, the short window to deliver short-term successes doesn't hinder the company from its long-term goal: to streamline trading by bridging gaps between financial communities and eliminating all barriers and challenges that demotivate financial enthusiasts.

Their diverse service portfolio that includes anything and everything from account management, training, and mentorship to signals services defines its customer-centric ethos. With vigilance and an ultramodern scope of understanding market dynamics, MBFX will keep evolving through innovation, research, and development, ensuring they go the extra mile for their clients.

With a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled client satisfaction, MBFX continues to distinguish itself as a leader in the financial services sector.

For more information about MBFX and its range of services, please visit https://mbfx.co/about .

