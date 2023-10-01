Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Cellcard with the 2023 Cambodian Product Leadership Award for Offering Innovative Products that Provide Affordable Access to Mobile Data

Cellcard is Cambodia's fastest mobile network, serving over four million customers with its reliable nationwide coverage and unmatched expertise of over 20 years in the market.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Cambodian mobile services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Cellcard with the 2023 Cambodian Product Leadership Award. Cellcard is Cambodia's longest-serving and the only fully Cambodian-owned operator with a long history of first-to-market innovations, outstanding customer service, and the fastest mobile network.

The company is one of the largest telecommunication companies in Cambodia, and its products directly impact the lives of the new digital generation through out-of-the-box innovations. Cellcard addresses the need for real-time and on-demand content and delivers forward-thinking business solutions to support small- and medium-sized Cambodian enterprises.

In 2022, the company launched the following four breakthrough products to upgrade the connectivity experience and the overall enjoyment of its digital services: Time To Rise, Cellcard Serey, Cellcard One, and Playgame Cloud. While these products have significantly impacted various verticals, their influence on the Cambodian gaming industry is remarkable.

Cellcard has played a key role in the development of online gaming in Cambodia, and its products have introduced greater online gaming capabilities with seamless connectivity that are perfectly suited to the unique characteristics of the Cambodian marketplace. For example, to improve the user experience, the company expanded its popular gaming data plan, Playgame Unlimited, which caters to Cambodian gamers' needs with arcade games and Cambodia's first cloud gaming platform, Playgame Cloud.

"With its loyalty program and market leadership in the eSports and gaming industry, the company has strong future growth potential. Additionally, Cellcard's leadership team has an entrepreneurial mindset, which is useful in growing the company in Cambodia's low-cost market.", said Mei Lee Quah, Director, ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Cellcard's differentiating factors are its broad consumer base and affordable pricing within the highly competitive Cambodian market. The company is increasingly looking into the youth segment for growth and aims to become the leading digital lifestyle services provider in Cambodia.

Furthermore, Cellcard is part of the Royal Group of Companies (RGC), a well-known strategic investment holding in Cambodia; therefore, the company can leverage synergies within RGC to drive further growth. By increasing its market reach through RGC alliances and offering unique loyalty and rewards programs, Cellcard brings greater value to Cambodian users and further consolidates its leadership in the industry.

For its strong overall performance, Cellcard earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Cambodian Product Leadership Award in the Cambodian mobile services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Cellcard

Launched in 1997, Cellcard is Cambodia's longest-serving and only 100% Cambodian-owned operator, reputed for its long history of first-to-market innovations, outstanding customer service and the fastest, most reliable mobile network. Considered as one of the biggest telco companies in Cambodia, Cellcard services over four million customers with nationwide coverage and an expansive dealer and distribution network.

With a vision towards providing connectivity for all and enhancing the way customers live, work and play, Cellcard's portfolio continues to expand to accommodate and build the esports and gaming community, provide digital entertainment services to address the need for real-time and on-demand content, and offer innovative and insightful enterprise solutions to support businesses.

Cellcard stands as the most awarded operator in Cambodia with more than forty global and regional accolades.

