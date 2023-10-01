Scentsy: Working together in Europe to support breast cancer awareness

Scentsy partners with Think Pink Europe for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Oct. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scentsy, an international fragrance and home décor company, is excited to partner with Think Pink Europe during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From 1-31 October 2023, Scentsy is donating a portion from the sale of each product in their exclusive Breast Cancer Awareness Collection to support this organisation, while supplies last.



Think Pink Europe explains more about the importance of what they do:

"All across Europe, local breast cancer organisations, hospitals, support groups and governmental organisations actively work on a common objective: eradicate breast cancer. The disease remains the most common type of cancer in Europe, affecting women particularly. Over the last years, it became clearer that a deeper collaboration was the key to reduce mortality and - hopefully - stop breast cancer once and for all."

Through their community of more than 25 nonprofit breast cancer organisations, Think Pink Europe builds the connections needed to make a difference throughout Europe. This collaboration allows Think Pink Europe to improve the exchange of information, best practices and research. They also work with partners like Scentsy on awareness campaigns, organise events including Race for the Cure, and reduce gaps in access to quality care.

Products in Scentsy's Breast Cancer Awareness Collection include the Passion for Pink Scentsy Warmer, four new fragrances, Priya the Pink Cheetah Scentsy Buddy and more - all to honour this cause and support Think Pink Europe and the important work they do.

Scentsy products are sold through Independent Scentsy Consultants. Customers can find a Consultant near them at scentsy.com.

AnnaBelle Lognon

alognon@scentsy.com

+44 (0)7481 145394

