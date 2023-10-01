Anzeige
Sampo plc: Changes in Sampo Group Executive Committee and Board of Directors

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 October 2023 at 12:05 pm

Changes in Sampo Group Executive Committee and Board of Directors

Following the completion of the partial demerger of Sampo plc, the Sampo Group Executive Committee (GEC) terms of Patrick Lapveteläinen, former Sampo Group CIO, and Petri Niemisvirta, CEO of Mandatum, have ended. Meanwhile, the new Sampo Group CIO Ville Talasmäki has joined the GEC today. Lapveteläinen and Niemisvirta have moved to Mandatum plc, a new company established in connection with the demerger to take up roles as Full-time Chair of the Board and CEO, respectively. Both Patrick Lapveteläinen and Petri Niemisvirta were members of Sampo GEC since 2001. Following the changes, the strength of the GEC has decreased from seven to six members.

As previously communicated, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of Sampo has declined from ten to nine as Johanna Lamminen has left the Board as of today. Lamminen, who has been a member of the Sampo Board since 2019, has become a member of the Board of Mandatum plc.


SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com


