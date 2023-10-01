During the 2023 Fashion Week, Harper's Bazaar's global design cultural brand "BAZAAR Design Awards" held "House of the Future BAZAAR Design Awards International Parallel Exhibition Milan 2023" at the Mediateca Santa Teresa in Milan from September 20th to 24th. Harper's Bazaar joined hands with its chief partner, Douyin Mall and AOKANG, SEPTWOLVES, ERAL, YAYA, and GOFANS, five major Chinese clothing brands, to jointly present an exhibition area. Douyin Mall's 2023 autumn and winter clothing new product show and industry partners OPPO, AVATR, Ji Cheng Chu Xiong Yi Embroidery, and YOWANT Technology jointly brought Chinese fashion, intelligent manufacturing, and culture to Milan. International design and lifestyle brands Max Mara, Poltrona Frau, and oriental cosmetics brand Florasis together participated in the exhibition, presenting China's first dialogue between consumer design and international fashion.

The "House of the Future" exhibition covers four major areas: The "Art Gallery," "Fitting Room," "Innovation Lab," and "The Lounge," displaying more than ten pioneering fashion Chinese independent brands. On the exhibition's opening night on September 20th, Harper's Bazaar Milan Night was held at the Mediateca Santa Teresa in Milan. Together with the friendly Italian partner LUISAVIAROMA, the "Gossip Girl" star Mr. Ed Westwick, Ms. Cherry Li, Ms. Jennifer Shu, Ms. Kiki Xu, and Ms. Cici Xiang, and hundreds of celebrities, designers, supermodels, and brand executives. The OPPO fashion design pop-up show was held as the opening program of the "House of the Future BAZAAR Design Awards International Parallel Exhibition Milan" Bazaar Night, breaking the barriers between fashion and technology, presenting an oriental wonderland, demonstrating China's design power.

On the afternoon of September 21st, Harper's Bazaar and Douyin Mall joined hands with the five major Chinese headwear brands AOKANG, SEPTWOLVES, ERAL, YAYA, and GOFANS to continue to create the topical "Vientiane Oriental Fantasy Land" event in Milan. At the same time as the exhibition, a themed summit on "How Design Leads the Future of New Consumption" was also presented, and the "Design Self-Mapping" themed forum was launched in conjunction with the AVATR, covering the elements of Chinese traditional cultural experience and other diverse cross-border activities.

