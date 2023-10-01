Aon plc: JUSTIN ROSE NAMED WINNER OF THE NICKLAUS-JACKLIN AWARD PRESENTED BY AON AT 44TH RYDER CUP

Prestigious Award celebrates player who embodies the true spirit of the Ryder Cup, proving that decisions made here make history

ROME, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Justin Rose of Team Europe was announced as the recipient of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon following the conclusion of the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy.

Throughout the competition, Rose displayed exemplary character and poise in the face of one of sports' most compelling atmospheres, all while maintaining sound decision making and representing the true spirit of the event. He has been a stalwart in the Team Europe dressing room, sharing his experience with a young team and leading by example by contributing key momentum building points when it mattered. On day one, Rose holed the decisive putt on the 18th to secure a tie, and his immediate reaction was to turn and acknowledge his teammates who stood beside the green - showcasing his belief that the team should always come first.

Rose was paired with Ryder Cup rookie Robert MacIntyre on day one and used his vast Ryder Cup experience to help guide the young Scotsman during his first Ryder Cup match, in what proved to be a tough battle against Max Homa and Wyndham Clark. On day two, Rose continued his partnership with MacIntyre and they secured a decisive 3&2 victory against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, with Rose's red-hot putter proving crucial. MacIntyre would go on to have an exceptional debut, collecting 2 ½ points.

Just as the efforts of Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin did in 1969, Rose exemplified the true values of this great game, cementing his place in Ryder Cup history at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Rose has become the third player to receive this honor, following Dustin Johnson from the U.S. Team and Sergio Garcia from the European Team, who won the Award at Whistling Straits two years ago.

Inspired by the historic 1969 Concession when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match resulting in the first tie in Ryder Cup history, the Award honors two icons in the game and is given to the player who best embodies the true spirit of the Ryder Cup - the individual who sees the bigger picture and makes better decisions on and off the course.

Speaking about winning the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon, Rose said: "Winning this Award is a huge compliment. This event really pushes you to the limit because it has so much passion. You have to find that line and get close to it, but always stay on the right side and be respectful towards your opponent. The Americans played their heart out today and deserve a lot of respect. Novak Djokovic gave the team some advice earlier this week and really emphasized how you need to embrace a pressurized situation and use it as inspiration. The putt on the 18th on day one was a good example of where I tried to embrace the moment - I didn't want to blemish such a great start by the team, and my immediate reaction was to embrace my teammates who had all performed so well as a group.

"The Ryder Cup is all about teamwork and I managed to put together a strong partnership with Bob. I made some putts at the right time on the first two days that made me look heroic, but he chipped away constantly and made a big contribution just when we needed to keep the momentum going. A big thank you to Aon - winning this Award will make today's victory even sweeter for me."

At this year's Ryder Cup in Rome, Team Europe took victory by 16 ½ -11 ½, after three days filled with iconic pairings, intense rivalry and selfless performances. Team Europe raced to a dominant 6 ½ to 1 ½ lead after day one and preserved their five-point advantage to lead 10 ½ to 5 ½ heading into the final day of singles. A close and hard-fought final day went down to the final few holes, with England's Tommy Fleetwood delivering the clinching moment in style on the short par-4 16th hole.

"As the 44th Ryder Cup comes to an end, we are reminded that golf is a game shaped by respect, integrity and decision making under pressure," said Andy Weitz, Chief Marketing Officer of Aon. "This event represents the best of golf, and this Award represents the best of the Ryder Cup. As its presenting partner, we are proud to honor Justin as the recipient of this year's Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. His display of character and skill throughout an intense match embodied the spirit of this event, and why we love this game."

Learn more about the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon here.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 29,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Ryder Cup Europe

Ryder Cup Europe - which comprises representatives of The European Tour group (60%), of the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland (20%) and the Confederation of Professional Golf through the vehicle of The Ryder Cup European Development Trust (RCEDT) (20%) - owns the rights of The Ryder Cup when the competition is held in Europe. The European Tour group is the Managing Partner and has prime responsibility for all matters concerning The European Team; the PGA of Great Britain and Ireland is the Founding Partner; and the Confederation of Professional Golf is responsible for the management of the Trust, which is the Development Partner. Our Official Worldwide Partners for the 2023 Ryder Cup are Aon, BMW, Capgemini, Citi, DP World, Hilton, and Rolex. For more information about The Ryder Cup visit rydercup.com.

Contacts:

European Tour Communications, +44 (0) 1344 840400, comms@europeantour.com

Greg Dillard, PGA of America, 561-308-8013, gdillard@pgahq.com

Nadine Youssef, Aon, +1 312-381-2329, nadine.youssef@aon.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632623/Aon_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/justin-rose-named-winner-of-the-nicklaus-jacklin-award-presented-by-aon-at-44th-ryder-cup-301943869.html