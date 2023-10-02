Rockwell Automation: ADIPEC 2023 to Showcase Comprehensive Automation Solutions Driving Process Efficiency and Improving Sustainability

Automation technologies will be crucial in the success of energy companies moving towards net-zero while maintaining energy security.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, and Sensia, Rockwell Automation's joint venture with SLB, will showcase industry-leading technology and services, along with other industry partners, at ADIPEC 2023, 2-5 October in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The energy sector is amid a fast-moving evolution to a low-carbon future, and automation has a crucial role in that transition. Companies must compile an accurate picture of their emission profile to improve their sustainability performance, which requires precise, real-time data that is often difficult to obtain. The solution comes through modern automation technology with intelligent devices such as PowerFlex® drives working with the PlantPAx® DCS, a modern distributed control system that helps with energy consumption management.

The PowerFlex® family of variable frequency drives (VFDs) offers a broad range of control modes, features, options, packaging, global voltages, and power ratings. This flexible portfolio keeps energy companies connected to their operations and improves productivity. The PlantPAx 5.0 DCS is designed to meet plant-wide applications. It helps reduce the overhead required for automation infrastructure while delivering improved diagnostics and analytics. It also ensures consistent project delivery by introducing controllers explicitly built for process, making it easier to design and troubleshoot with intuitive workflows for engineering and operations.

Also on the stand will be the Taurob Robot's gasfinder robot, named Curie. Rockwell Automation has a developing collaboration with Taurob after the robot developer provided the robotic integration for a recent digital twin project. Armed with precise sensors, inspection robots can gather data with unprecedented versatility and objectivity, exceeding a human operator in many ways.

"Customers are at the heart of our operations. With our diverse portfolio of solutions, we empower them to leverage digital technology for more profitable, productive, safe, and sustainable operations from the edge to the enterprise," says Sebastien Grau, global industry vice president for process Industries at Rockwell Automation. "Our expansive global community, enriched with local specialists, is dedicated to delivering unique solutions tailored to each customer's needs, regardless of region or industry. This enhances productivity and agility in our rapidly changing environment. Together, we are stronger."

Rockwell Automation will also display its energy management and asset management dashboards, Lifecycle Services, and Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) value proposition. Also on the stand will be Knowledge Lens, a Rockwell Automation solution provider driving digital transformation with state-of-the art big data, AI and blockchain technology solutions.

