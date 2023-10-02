DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Takeover

DKSH Healthcare Strengthens its Australian Business with the Acquisition of Partizan



02.10.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media release DKSH has closed the acquisition of Partizan Worldwide Pty Limited ("Partizan"), a leading patient support healthcare solutions provider in Australia. With this acquisition, DKSH grows its patient services business in line with Business Unit Healthcare's strategy to expand its market position and drive into higher added value segments and services. Zurich, Switzerland, October 2, 2023 - DKSH has today announced the acquisition of Partizan, a leading patient services provider in the Australian pharmaceutical market, designing and delivering in-home treatment programs to patients on behalf of pharmaceutical companies. Founded 2010 and based in Sydney, Partizan generates net sales of more than CHF 5 million1 at good profitability. With a team of around 60 employees, the company serves renowned blue-chip clients. Partizan's service offerings include in-home nursing and tele-health services, health coaching, support to highly specialized drugs and new medication, health technology and software development and provision of data or insights to support clinical decisions. DKSH acquires 100% of the business and Partizan's management team and its employees will join DKSH's Business Unit Healthcare. Bijay Singh, Head Business Unit Healthcare, said: "With Partizan's service offering being complementary to DKSH's current presence in the Australian healthcare market, the acquisition of Partizan reflects our ambition of further expanding our market position in Asia Pacific and driving into higher added value segments and services. We warmly welcome Partizan's employees and look forward to leveraging our joint expertise." Nigel Cowan, Owner and Founder of Partizan, commented: "Partizan has helped home care patients since its foundation in 2010. The combination with DKSH marks the beginning of the next chapter in our successful history and will equally benefit our patients, clients, employees and business partners. We are excited about a shared future with DKSH, to leverage their existing platform and to continue supporting home care patients." ¹ Exchange rate 1 Swiss Franc / 1.67 Australian Dollar About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. The DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health and over-the-counter (OTC) products as well as medical devices. With around 7,990 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.6 billion in 2022.



