Profitability continues to improve; €2.1b revenue, 12.8% EBITDA margin and €112m of profit for the period; ROIC of 10.2% back in value creation territory



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

ARYZTA AG ('ARYZTA') is an international bakery company with a leadership position

in convenience bakery. ARYZTA is based in Schlieren, Switzerland, with operations in

Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. ARYZTA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange

(SIX: ARYN)

