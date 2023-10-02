Press Release: WISeKey, WISeSAT, FOSSA Systems, and BA Lab Join Forces to Revolutionize the Logistics Industry with Innovative Satellite Track & Trace Solution

Geneva, Madrid Cadiz, October 2, 2023 -- WISeKey, a leading global cybersecurity company, is proud to announce the signing of a Strategic Parnership Agreement with WISeSAT, FOSSA Systems, and BA Lab the technology division of Bernardino Abad SL to form a strategic partnership aimed at delivering a groundbreaking track & trace solution for the logistics industry. This collaborative effort will revolutionize the way smart containers are monitored, ensuring trust and security throughout the supply chain.

The logistics industry is facing an increasing demand for transparency, efficiency, and security in the management of goods and transportation. To address these challenges, WISeKey, WISeSAT, FOSSA Systems and BA Lab have come together to provide a comprehensive, disruptive, trusted, and secure satellite track & trace value proposition for smart containers.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

WISeKey's Cybersecurity Expertise: WISeKey brings its extensive experience in cybersecurity to the partnership, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and secure communication between devices in the logistics ecosystem.

WISeSAT's Satellite Connectivity: WISeSAT's satellite communication technology will enable seamless and global tracking of smart containers, even in remote or challenging environments, ensuring constant connectivity and data integrity amongst Satellites, nodes and Smart Containers, all feature hardware security by design, incorporating a VaultIC408 secure element, providing FIPS 140-2 level 3 and Common Criteria EAL 5+ Certification. The secure element, provisioned with a trusted identity using WISeKey's VaultITrust to secure provisioning services, enables authentication of the sensor and data encryption, under the framework of a PKI-based security architecture. Additionally, WISeKey's Certificate and device Management services (INeS), can provide the user interface and automation features to handle onboarding, commissioning and lifecycle management of the devices and sensors. This complete, device-to-cloud, state-of-the-art suite of services in IoT security architecture protected by our WISeID user management and multifactor authentication, all of this can only be currently found at WISeSAT as a standalone one-piece vertical solution.

FOSSA Systems manufacture and operate constellations of WISeSAT Pico Satellites enabling low-power monitoring from those Smart Container (IoT, using multiple protocols of communications including Long-Range radio (LoRa), a low-power wide area network protocol used by most internet of things (IoT) devices, to provide basic connectivity for monitoring and tracking purposes outside of terrestrial networks.

BA Lab team's have a solid foundation in innovation, electronics, with already proven design and engineer IoT devices that are robust, reliable, and tailored to the unique demands of the logistics sector. Their deep knowledge designing smart IoT devices positions them at the forefront of innovation in logistics technology specially combining them with the right state of the art technology and satellite communication.

The synergy between these four companies will create a holistic solution that addresses the logistics industry's most pressing needs:

Trust: By utilizing WISeKey's cybersecurity expertise, the partnership ensures the trustworthiness of data and transactions throughout the supply chain.

Security: Robust security measures will safeguard sensitive information and protect against cyber threats, ensuring the integrity of the track & trace system.

Efficiency: Assuring the monitoring and data analytics will optimize logistics operations, reducing costs and improving overall efficiency.

Transparency: Stakeholders will have access to accurate and trusted information about the location and condition of goods, enhancing transparency and accountability.

Sustainability: The solution will contribute to sustainability efforts by enabling efficient route planning and resource utilization.

In a joint statement, the CEOs of WISeKey, WISeSAT, FOSSA Systems, and BA Lab expressed their excitement about the partnership's potential to transform the logistics industry. They emphasized their commitment to providing a comprehensive, disruptive, trusted, and secure track & trace solution that will set a new standard for the industry.

This strategic partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing the evolving challenges of the logistics sector. WISeKey, WISeSAT, FOSSA Systems, and BA Lab are already collaborating closely to bring this innovative track & trace solution to market as already a couple of large Smart Containers projects for Europe and Asia will be publicly announced very shortly.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.About WISeSAT: www.wisesat.space

A trailblazing Space arm of WISeKey International, a global cybersecurity leader, WISeSAT AG is at the forefront of creating Ultra-Secure Picosatellite Solutions in collaboration with its ally FOSSA Systems. It champions the cause of secure IoT communication via space-based networks, harnessing the latest cryptographic innovations to guarantee safe and instantaneous data exchanges across diverse sectors, safeguarding the sanctity and privacy of the data transmitted.

About FOSSA Systems:

FOSSA Systems is a Spanish company that provides dedicated space services and complete IoT solutions that enable the transmission of information from devices located anywhere on the planet through satellite connectivity. FOSSA provides turnkey solutions for companies of all sizes, from a farmer in Argentina to a corporation that operates a network of thousands of kilometers of oil pipelines, with satellite IoT as its core. FOSSA is pioneering a market that currently has 10 billion connected devices and that it expects to have more than 25 billion by 2025. With their 80-satellite constellation by 2024, they expect to connect millions of devices directly to their network, offering global and real-time direct-to-device LPWAN coverage. FOSSA has verticalized the manufacturing process of satellites, space operations and ground segment services and has launched 17 satellites into orbit.

About BA Lab:

BA Lab a division from Bernardino Abad SL. BA Lab is born from the union of a group of leading entities in the multimodal logistics sector, electronic engineering, software development, hardware development and IoT.

Software, firmware and hardware developers since 1993 with full specialization in IoT since 2016. Pioneers at European level in the implementation of ecosystems and Global IoT Solutions among others in the environment of mobility, fleets of all types and vehicle sharing. Having sold and installed more than 500,000 devices of its own design and manufacture.

It has been developing technology for smart containers since 2019 for the sensorization of equipment of logistics companies in multimodal journeys by land and sea with autonomous systems not dependent on third-party infrastructures and with satellite connectivity.

With the capacity to design hardware in an integral way, program and adapt firmware to the needs of each client, develop management dashboards and applications for testing and maintenance of fleets and multi-device systems, and also being telecommunications operators, they have the ability to offer 360 solutions, with high flexibility, at the level that the most demanding projects require.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The EquityGroup Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

FOSSA Systems SL

Contact: Julian Fernandez

CEO

contact@fossa.systems

